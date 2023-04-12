Sonoma -- Moon Mountain District Winegrowers Association will host "Reach for the Moon," an inaugural master class and grand tasting on Saturday, June at the Gallo family's historic Monte Rosso Vineyard

Wine authority and vinous critic Antonio Galloni will host the Master Class, featuring a selection of wines made from celebrated Moon Mountain District sites, which are illustrated on Vinous’ groundbreaking new map of the region.

A private tour of the Monte Rosso Vineyard, hosted by Ranch Manager Brenae Royal, follows. Master Class winery panelists include:

-- Jeff Baker – Founding Winemaker, Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery

-- Erich Bradley – Winemaker, Repris Wines

-- Mark Herold – Winemaker, Kamen Wines, B Wise Vineyards, and Moon Hollow Estate

-- Phil Coturri – Founder/Proprietor, Enterprise Vineyards

-- Danielle Langlois – Winemaker, Lasseter Family Winery

-- Mark Williams – Senior Winemaker, Louis M. Martini

-- Jason Jardine – Director of Winemaking, Hanzell Vineyards

-- Morgan Twain Peterson – Owner/Winemaker, Bedrock Wine Co.

-- Jason Kesner – Winemaker, Kistler Vineyards

The Grand Tasting will include a wider offering of small-production wines from nearly 30 of the association’s members wineries, presented with a menu developed by executive chef Joseph Paire of Berkeley’s Claremont Club and Spa Hotel.

Wineries confirmed to present their Moon Mountain District wines at Reach for the Moon! grand tasting include Bedrock Wine Company, Biale Vineyards, B. Wise Vineyards, DiCostanzo Wines, Gagnon-Kennedy Vineyards, Gail Wines, Hanzell Vineyards, Hill of Tara Wines, Jambe de Bois Wines, Kamen Estate, Kokomo Winery, Korbin Kameron Kunde Family Winery, Lambert Bridge Winery, Lasseter Family Winery, Louis M. Martini, Muscardini Cellars, Pangloss Cellars, Repris Wines, Sojourn Cellars, Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery, Ty Caton Vineyards, Theorem Vineyards and Winery Sixteen 600.

“Although the Moon Mountain District AVA is young, the region is steeped in history,” Antonio Galloni said. “Reach for the Moon! will shine a light on the world-class wines being made in one of the most fascinating and storied viticultural areas in California.”

Reach for the Moon! tickets are available at www.moonmountaindistrict.org/events and include two ticketing options. The full pass ticket ($400) is limited in availability and includes the master class, Monte Rosso Vineyard tour and grand tasting, beginning at 9 a.m.

The Grand Tasting Ticket provides access to the walk-around grand tasting where guests will enjoy wines from more than 30 Moon Mountain District wineries along with a substantial menu of food pairings. Grand Tasting Tickets are $250 per person.

A portion of the proceeds will go to La Luz Center, supporting family services, economic advancement and community engagement.

“As grape growers and winemakers in the Moon Mountain District, we carry on a generational commitment to serve as stewards of the AVA from which our highly regarded, small-production wines are sourced. Most of these wines are only available direct from the wineries or with limited distribution, so it’s a pleasure for us to share our wines at this first-of-its-kind event,” said Jim Momtazee, president of the Moon Mountain District Winegrowers Association andpProprietor of Moon Mountain Vineyard, Repris Wines and Pangloss Cellars.

One of the country’s newer American Viticultural Areas (AVA), having been officially recognized in 2013, the Moon Mountain District has been home to carefully tended mountainside vineyards and small-production wines for more than 130 years. The AVA is noted for its early efforts in organic and biodynamic vineyard practices dating to the 1980s.

Located on the Sonoma County side of the Mayacamas Mountains, the Moon Mountain District AVA descends from the tallest ridge peaks at an elevation of 2,200 feet, down the mountain slopes to an elevation of roughly 400 feet.

The district’s western boundary rises above the towns of Kenwood and Glen Ellen and continues southeastward just above the city of Sonoma and reaches toward Carneros. Bordeaux varietals comprise the vast majority of plantings on Moon Mountain, primarily Cabernet Sauvignon, while Chardonnay is the major white grape varietal.

The AVA also produces Zinfandel and Syrah as well as other desirable Bordeaux varieties including Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Merlot and Petit Verdot, plus Pinot Noir from the southwestern edge of the AVA.

For more information and an overview of the wineries and growers within the Moon Mountain District Winegrowers Association, please visit the website at www.moonmountaindistrict.org.