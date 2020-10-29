Rebuilding a dream on the mountain: Behrens Family Winery and the Glass Fire

“We know that there were fire trucks all over the valley,” he emphasized. “They were just working their butts off. You can’t thank them enough.”

Unlike at some wineries — the ones that lost everything in the Glass Fire in terms of buildings and wines in tank, barrel, and bottle — it wasn’t all bad news for the couple. Behrens said that with their robust insurance, they’re covered from that end. And, he noted with pride, they have the history of the Behrens Family brand on their side.

“Because we’ve been in business for so long, we have the good fortune of not having to release our vintages right away.”

Another positive was the glut-inducing 2018 vintage, now proving to be a godsend after they lost virtually all of their 2019 and 2020 wine in the fire. Behrens explained that, with more than 7,000 cases of production that year, they made nearly double the amount of wine they would in a normal vintage.

“We still have one ’16 and some 2017s to release,” said the winemaker. “We probably have several years’ worth of wine to release. Business-wise, even as we’re rebuilding the winery, I think things will be as normal. The problem will come that we’ll have to make it up somewhere because of the loss of the ‘19 and the ‘20. So, there’s going to be an interruption.”