Red Thread makes connections

The ancient Chinese believed that the gods connected two people who were meant to be together with a mythical red thread; one end tied to her finger and the other end to his ankle. No matter what twists, turns or knots the thread endured, the two people would find each other.
Gretchen and Brian Brakesman believe the magical red thread joined them. They use it to illustrate the connection they have to their Red Thread Wine, its relationship to good food and bringing people together.
Howell Mountain grapes make up the latest offering of the winery, 2018 Brut Sparkling Rosé. Produced by the methode Champenoise, it is their first estate grown and produced sparkling rosé from Howell Mountain.
“People love it,” said Gretchen. “We sourced our Zinfandel grapes from Summit Lake Vineyards. We’ve made still rosé wine from Zinfandel, but making a sparkling was a fun education.”
They made only 62 cases of the sparkling rosé.
Red Thread is a boutique winery but the Brakesmans believe in keeping their prices reasonable. Counter intuitively, that philosophy can be seen as unfavorable by consumers.
“Selling wine is hard,” said Gretchen. “It’s a matter of perception, ratings and how the competition plays out versus marketing budgets. Buyers see an estate grown cab for less than $100, for instance, and think, ‘If it doesn’t cost much, it must not be that good.’ We believe there’s no need for another $150 bottle of wine.”
Brian came by his wine knowledge through hard work. He grew up on Howell Mountain within a grape’s throw of his family’s property, Summit Lake Vineyards.
“Brian’s hands are in every aspect of the wine,” said Gretchen. “He operates forklifts, hoses and does all the grunt work in winemaking. He understands the importance of sanitation. He grew up working the land with his family. Brian appreciates what he learned about winemaking from helping his former neighbor, Bob Lamborn.”
As a young man, he went to New Zealand for a year to play rugby before the Napa Valley drew him back home.
A chance meeting at a bar in San Francisco brought the pair together. She was a career sales executive with little knowledge of wine, while his life and livelihood centered on the vines and wine. The red thread untangled, and the mismatched couple fell in love.
He eventually convinced her to move to Napa and marry him. Gretchen learned all she could about the wine business and was the director of sales and marketing for Ranch Winery for eight years. She joined industry associations and local groups.
Brian honed his winemaking skills working for John Gibson and got into the wine consulting business.
Using her marketing skills and his in-depth knowledge, Gretchen and Brian started their own wine consulting firm, The Red Thread Company.
“We mostly work with small producers and handle everything they might need,” explained Gretchen. “We treat their money like it was ours. There’s a slim margin on wine so we always get at least three price estimates for our client’s needs.”
They started Red Thread Wine in 2013. Currently available from the winery are the 2018 Brut Sparkling Rosé ($42); a 2018 Howell Mountain Red Blend, made from 60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Zinfandel and 10% Petite Sirah ($65); and a 2019 Los Carneros Pinot Noir ($45). The website is www.redthreadwines.com.
In addition to working for The Red Thread consulting company, Red Thread Wines and in a barrel management and compliance company, Gretchen has started another wine brand, called Side Hustle.
“During this pandemic, people had to pivot for supplemental income but also for brain health,” explained Gretchen. “I came up with Side Hustle mainly for my happiness. I can’t just sit there; my brain has to work.”
Believing that everyone has a “side hustle,” whether it be a dream job, a hobby or an avocation, she designed the Side Hustle wine label with a large white area.
“The idea is for people to write their side hustle on the label and enter into a conversation about what it might become.”
A bottle will retail for under $30, and she estimates beginning with 150 cases. The first varietal will be sauvignon blanc, and sales will be direct to consumers. The website is www.sidehustlecellars.com.
“It’s been a nightmare getting labels and glass,” said Gretchen. “Due to COVID, everything is delayed. Labels that used to take a week or so to receive are taking six to eight weeks and prices are going up on everything.”
On top of those challenges in the wine industry, and like many Napa wineries, the 2020 fires took their toll on Red Thread Wines.
“We lost the crop to smoke taint,” she explained. “There will be some nice 2020 wines from other grape harvests; the ones that were picked early. We pick later; late September to early October.”
The fire came up to, but stopped short of, their Angwin property. They had to evacuate and stayed in Napa for the duration. Gretchen realized the damage to their friends and neighbor’s homes and belongings and started a clothing drive. The clothing was available at the Rutherford Grange.
“Now people can’t get insurance and new regulations go into effect October 1. Anyone who wants to increase their occupancy or density, whether commercial or residential, will have to install upgrades. Things like ADA bathrooms or paving the road from their location to the main road. Small family farms will be affected, and small wineries will have to sell.”
Still, the Brakesmans are optimistic and share their positive outlook.
“It’s important not to get scared,” said Gretchen. “Persevere and don’t let the dream go. Don’t give up. The Red Thread family benefits and takes joy in continuing to work for the Napa Valley and our community.”
