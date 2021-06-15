Red Thread makes connections

“It’s been a nightmare getting labels and glass,” said Gretchen. “Due to COVID, everything is delayed. Labels that used to take a week or so to receive are taking six to eight weeks and prices are going up on everything.”

On top of those challenges in the wine industry, and like many Napa wineries, the 2020 fires took their toll on Red Thread Wines.

“We lost the crop to smoke taint,” she explained. “There will be some nice 2020 wines from other grape harvests; the ones that were picked early. We pick later; late September to early October.”

The fire came up to, but stopped short of, their Angwin property. They had to evacuate and stayed in Napa for the duration. Gretchen realized the damage to their friends and neighbor’s homes and belongings and started a clothing drive. The clothing was available at the Rutherford Grange.

“Now people can’t get insurance and new regulations go into effect October 1. Anyone who wants to increase their occupancy or density, whether commercial or residential, will have to install upgrades. Things like ADA bathrooms or paving the road from their location to the main road. Small family farms will be affected, and small wineries will have to sell.”

Still, the Brakesmans are optimistic and share their positive outlook.