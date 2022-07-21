Reid Family Vineyards host Crush MS

The eighth annual Crush MS fundraiser takes place at Reid Family Vineyards in Napa on July 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.

“It’s wonderful to be able to return to an in-person event,” said Crush MS co-founder Kevin Reid. “Tasting wine, enjoying delicious appetizers, and listening to great music is the perfect way to help fight multiple sclerosis.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

More than 20 wineries will be pouring their wines. Food will be provided by a host of volunteers under the direction of Nourish Napa’s Jill DeLeuze. There will also be soft-serve ice cream and Lagunitas beer.

Alan Arnopole and California Zephyr will provide music.

Founded in 2014 by Reid of Reid Family Vineyards and Julie Hare of Counter Punch Wines, Crush MS is a network of wineries dedicated to raising funds and awareness in order to create a world free of multiple sclerosis, and help people living with the disease to live well now.

In 2016, Crush MS donated $50,000 to Stanford University.

Accepting on behalf of Stanford was Dr. Lucas Kipp, a specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of multiple sclerosis, who came to Napa to talk about research developments that show progress in research and treatment that can provide hope for those living with the disease.

Jeffrey Dunn, MD, who heads Stanford's multiple sclerosis efforts, recently told Crush MS, “I am delighted to tell you that the journal Nature will publish research we have done at Stanford, funded in part by the Crush MS Foundation that speaks to the likely cause of multiple sclerosis.”

General admission to the event is $100, or $50 for those living with MS. Get tickets and information at CrushMS.org.