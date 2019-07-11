The sixth annual Crush MS takes place on July 27 at Reid Family Vineyards in Napa. The summer celebration and symposium brings wineries together to raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis research and MS-related programs.
A symposium led by Brian Hutchinson, director of the Multiple Sclerosis Achievement Center at Dignity Health starts at 2 p.m., followed by a wine tasting at 3 p.m. Participating wineries include Aveo, Benevolent Neglect, Broman Cellars, Charles Krug, Counter Punch, Crane Family, Darms Lane, Fontanella, Handwritten, Hess Collection, JCB Collection, Jessup Cellars, José Wine Caves, Michael Mondavi, NakedWines.com, Olivia Brion, Page, Pax, Reid Family, Shadowbox Cellars, Silver Trident, St. Supery, Titus, Truchard and ZD Wines.
Live and silent auction items include wine, sports and music memorabilia, vacations in exotic locations, art pieces, and much more.
Crush MS raises funds to help find a cure for MS and to help people live well with the disease. Proceeds benefit the Northern California Chapter of the National MS Society, Stanford University research, UCSF research, the MS Achievement Center at Dignity Health, Canine Companions and other MS related organizations.
Tickets are $60 to $100, and can be purchased at crushms.org.
Reid Family Vineyards is at 1020 Borrette Lane in Napa.