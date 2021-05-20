Ren Harris named Napa Valley Grower of the Year

Beyond founding the California Grower Foundation and the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, Harris immersed himself in other civic, philanthropic, and professional endeavors, all helping to build a legacy for Napa Valley agriculture and land preservation. He served as governor of the council of California Growers, director of Napa Valley Co-Op Winery, and was a past president and active board member for the Oakville Winegrowers Association. Since 2002, he has been a 1% for the Planet movement member, annually dedicating 1% of his winery’s gross sales toward environmental nonprofits.

A sixth-generation Californian, Harris began as a history major at the University of San Francisco, then pursued additional education from Napa Valley College, UC Davis, and most recently, the University of Bordeaux. In addition to his deep commitment to the Napa County community, Harris’s “day job” from 1980 — 2003 was in vineyard and winery real estate.

Filled every day with genuine gratitude, Harris enjoys riding motorcycles, his Saturday morning breakfast routine with a dear friend, Harold Morrison — a routine that has lasted more than 50 years — and sharing historical anecdotes about the Napa Valley.