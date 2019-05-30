June 8 marks International Rosé Day, and the girl & the fig will be celebrating at their event space, Suite D, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Guests will be welcomed to mix and mingle in between tastes of rosé and nibbles of wood-fired pizzas, mini grilled cheese sandwiches, Caesar salad, and mini desserts from the girl & the fig caters, including a Frosé Sorbet.
The girl & the fig will be pouring their recently released 2018 Old Vine Rosé, produced by Adam Webb from Cochon Wines. Other producers who have been invited to pour their rosé wines as well include Boisset Collection, Passaggio Wines, Jeff Cohn Cellars, Cline Cellars, Preston Farm and Winery, Three Sticks Wines, Imagery Estate Wines, Onesta Wines, Coppola Winery and Gamba Vineyards and Winery.
General admission is $30, and Wine Club Members will receive 10 percent off with a promotion code from their Club Winery. Guests can purchase tickets at www.therhoneroom.com/shop-events.
Suite D is at 21800 Schellville Road, Suite D, Sonoma. For more information, call 707-933-3000.