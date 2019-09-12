Guests at the third Napa RoséFest at Sterling Vineyards contributed $11,500 for the Northern and Central California chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which helps meet critical needs and funds research to prevent and cure breast cancer.
The donation was an increase of $700 over the prior year, and brings the total raised for Komen by the Napa RoséFest to $30,500.
You have free articles remaining.
RoséFest brought together more than 30 wineries, restaurants, food trucks and more than 1,000 Rosé lovers. In the three years of the Napa RoséFest at Sterling, donations have been generated with designated proceeds from ticket sales, and some guests have made direct donations with the purchase of Susan G. Komen merchandise and their own direct donations to the Foundation.
The fourth annual Napa RoséFest at Sterling Vineyards is set for National Rosé Day on June 13, 2020.