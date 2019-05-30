RoséFest returns to Sterling Vineyards from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.
Thirty top rosé producers from Napa and around the globe will come together to share their new vintages and special releases at Napa’s only rosé-themed event.
Guests are to experience a gondola ride to the top of the winery and explore Sterling’s hilltop oasis, while sipping wines, complemented by small bites from Bay Area restaurants.
The festival also continues its partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation supporting breast cancer education, research and funding and patient support.
Tickets are on sale, with three different options ranging from $75 for general admission to $225 for a VIP pass, which includes access to the outdoor VIP lounge and a seated food and wine tasting experience.
For more information, visit sterlingvineyards.com/en-us/rosefest.