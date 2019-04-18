FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Two Napa Valley wines won Best in Show titles at The Rosé Competition 2019 at RoboVault on April 6.
Grgich Hills Estate Rosé, 2018, ($25) a blend of Cabernet, Merlot and Zinfandel blend, won Best in Show in the Dry Rosé Category. This hit all the right notes and captivated the assembled judges.
“The Grgich Hills Rosé was a fantastic example of a wine that we believed everyone would enjoy. It had bright notes of watermelon and ripe pomegranate with just the right amount of acid to balance the wine,” said judge Jeremy Gow, director of Food and Beverage at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale, Marina hotel.
Tabor Winery, from Israel’s Galilee region, 2018, ($18) was awarded second place and Mezzacorona’s Vignetti delle Dolomiti, 2018 ($10) from Italy’s Dolomite region took third place.
In the Sparkling Wine Category, Best in Show went to Napa’s Domaine Carneros Brut Rosé 2015 ($42), which beat out a strong field of bubblies from around the world.
Segura Viudas Brut NV ($11), from the Penedes region of Spain was second and Atwater Estate Vineyards NV ($16), from New York’s Finger Lakes area came in third.
“The diversity of rosé is so unpredictable.... you can imagine how intense it is to judge rosés from all over the world!” said judge Angelo Romano, chef and owner of local Paradiso Restaurant in Lake Worth, Florida.