Eduardo Dingler will be host for a Sake Night at Hal Yamashita Napa, 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Dingler will provide table-side sake education and share tasting notes on either of two available flights.
Flight 1 — A Prefectural and Stylistic Sake Exploration, includes AN Tokubetsu Junmai, Okayama, Katafune Tokubetsu Honjozo Genshu, Niigata, King of Modern Light Junmai Ginjo, Niigata and Mizusu Junmai Daiginjo, Nagano.
Flight 2 — Tradition versus Innovation Sake Exploration, includes Hirai Junmai, Niigata, Takachiyo 59 Hanafubuki Junmai Ginjo Nama, Niigata, Shichi Hon Yari Shizuku Junmai Daiginjo, Shiga and Koshino Seishu Junmai Nigori, Niigata.
Hal Yamashita Napa is at 1300 Main St., Napa. Reservations available at halnapa.com. Dingler is the founder and sake ambassador from sakedrinker.com as well as the Vice President of Wine at Wine Access and a Napa Valley Register columnist.