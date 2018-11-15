Maximilian Riedel, 11th generation of the European glass-making family and now president and CEO of Riedel, was in Napa in October to preside over a tasting that introduced their newest line of wine glasses, Performance.
As he did this, he shared the history of his family company, which began with Johann Cristoph, born in 1673 in Bohemia. According to the Riedel website, this first glass-maker, “journeyed all over Europe trading glass. The earnings from the business justified the long, arduous and dangerous travels, but in 1723 he was tragically murdered, leaving his wife and three sons.”
Despite this dramatic beginning, family business grew and prospered, enduring the ups and downs of European history, but after World War II, “the Riedels had lost everything,” according to Georg Riedel (10th generation, born in 1949) “and needed once again to rebuild from the ground up.”
His father, Claus Josef Riedel (ninth generation, 1925-2004) studied the way a glass affects perceptions of alcoholic beverages — most importantly, of course, wine — and changed the design of stemware from traditional colored and cut glasses to plain, thin-blown, long-stemmed wine glasses. In 1973, he introduced the Sommeliers stemware line, based on the character of wine. The timing couldn’t have been better, at least for selling wine glasses in the U.S., considering the explosion in interest in wine that was coming.
Georg Riedel carried on the research, which led to varietal-specific wine glasses — no more just red, white and Champagne. His Vinum crystal glassware series, introduced in 1986, was not only varietal specific, but machine-made, bringing fine crystal into an affordable range.
Today, Riedel glasses are used worldwide, and it’s hard to imagine going to a tasting where they do not use Riedel glasses. If it is some other kind, no one announces this. Riedel representatives travel the world, holding educational tastings for some 40,000 people each year “using wines from every region, where we demonstrate how the right glass enhances the experience of wine drinking,” Georg Riedel says.
Maximilian Riedel described how the innovations continue at Riedel, now based in Kufstein, Austria. He is the principal designer of the striking Riedel decanters — he showed one that looked like a cobra, but has a technical reason to look that way. He is also the designer behind the “O” stemless glasses, the company brought out in 2004.
Demand continues to come in for even more precisely designed varietal-specific wine glasses, he said. Riedel has been asked to design, for example, a glass for Oregon Pinot Noir as compared to Burgundian.
But back to Performance, the reason for this tasting. These new glasses were developed with “winemakers, sommeliers and other wine experts.” The bowls of these new glasses have subtle vertical ripples, which are not only extremely pretty, but, according to Maxmillian, accelerate the in-glass aeration, enhancing the aroma and flavors.
He put it to a testing, pouring Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon, in both the Perfomance models as well as two other Riedel glasses (including the one that they designed for restaurants that is more durable, shorter-stemmed and harder for customers to break.)
Now the question is: is the power of suggestion or did each of the four wines taste different in the Performance glasses? It was not that the wines didn’t taste just fine in the other glasses, but was it only my suggestible imagination the wine was tastier, truer, and more aromatic in the newest glasses? Was one merely hypnotized by the good stories and the glasses, or did swirling wine over those lovely ripples make that much of a difference?
I tend to hold with our esteemed wine columnist Dan Berger’s view. In writing about things, he does not worry about in drinking wine, he has noted, “Nor do I fret over the stemware being used. I’ll drink wine out of a Dixie cup if the alternative is no wine at all.”
Nonetheless, trying Performance glasses is an experiment worth undertaking.