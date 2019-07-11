Starmont Brand and Stanly Ranch Estate Vineyard Continue as Key Components of the Merryvale Family of Wines Portfolio
The Schlatter Family, owners of the Merryvale Family of Wines, have sold its winery facility in Carneros to a private investor.
The Starmont brand and 40 acres of its Napa Green Certified Stanly Ranch Estate Vineyard will remain under the ownership of the Schlatter Family and under the direction of winemaker Jeff Crawford.
While Starmont finalizes a new tasting room location, all hospitality operations for Starmont will temporarily move to Merryvale Vineyards in St. Helena.
Winemaking operations for the single vineyard wines will move to Merryvale, whereas the regional bottlings will move to a custom crush facility.