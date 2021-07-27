Sibling Synergy: Claire and Alan Ramey continue their father’s legacy

Growing up, Alan had never made the decision as to what wine would be on the table. Wine was something his father chose. For the first time, he was in control and Alan described it as “invigorating” to discover the “intellectual side of wine” he had not seen in the cellar.

After the UK, Alan spent another summer at Ramey before returning to DC for his senior year. He graduated in 2015 and returned to Ramey to work in the cellar. In 2016, Alan worked two harvests abroad, one in Casablanca, Chile and the other in Burgundy, France. On Nov. 2, 2016, Alan flew home to California, watched the Cubs win the World Series, and started working full-time for Ramey that same day.

Both Claire and Alan have learned from the ground up, starting in the cellar and learning how everything is done. But they have also have been listening to the decisions being made for years by their father, as well as Cameron Frey, vice president of winemaking, who joined the team in 2002, and Lydia Cummins, associate winemaker, who came to work at Ramey in 2008.

Although their dad has not retired, Clair and Alan have been named owners of Ramey Wine Cellars. As the next generation takes their place, the transition has been smooth and gradual.