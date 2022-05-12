Sleek yet down to earth: Titus Vineyards of St. Helena

Just as you pass Deer Park Road driving north on the Silverado Trail, Titus Vineyards’ winery and tasting room appear on the landscape. The building’s lines are sleek and modern, and as you walk up the winery’s front steps, you might expect that the visitor experience awaiting you will be as streamlined and calculated as its architecture. Yet its exterior belies the experience to come.

It’s not that the interior design is different. The main room is beautifully outfitted with stylish furnishings and there is a striking wood ceiling with rectangular lighting that melds uniquely into the ceiling’s laser-cut surface.

The room’s open-air flow includes impossibly large floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, which lead to an outdoor deck adorned with vineyard and mountain views. You can’t help but want to plant yourself out there and just take in the surroundings all afternoon. Even the cellar crew is treated to that open-air feeling, as large windows seem to bring in the outdoors no matter where you are in the winery and hospitality center. It’s all visually stunning.

Yet there is an element to Titus that you can’t see, and one that becomes apparent within minutes of meeting the team behind the winery: genuine warmth and a desire for you to just come in and enjoy yourself.

Not that you can’t get geeky and ask questions, if you wish. The staff will eagerly tell you stories about the wines and winery. But, as proprietor Eric Titus explained, people want to grab a glass of wine and go sit out on the deck, and Titus promotes this simple joy.

Of course, visitors don’t just come for the views; they come for the wines. And the line-up at Titus Vineyards gives you plenty to sip, ponder or just enjoy.

Want a crisp white brimming with juicy peach, citrus and ripe tropical pineapple? Just smelling the Titus Sauvignon Blanc switches your thoughts towards its heady, welcoming aromas and away from any cares you may have had prior to stepping through the winery doors. Sip, talk about the view, take in the afternoon breeze. Repeat.

The Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon has everything you’d want in a Napa cab: a deep, inviting color; enticing aromas that excite your senses; a rich palate balanced by juicy acidity and firm tannins. Yet surprisingly, it does something very un-Napa: it comes with a down-to-earth price tag ($65) when compared to some of its neighbors. No three-digit numbers with this wine.

Upset that you’ll miss out on bragging rights for taking back home some exclusive, pricier cab? No problem. Titus has a super-concentrated, rich-bodied Family Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon with deeper, darker fruits and all-new French oak barrel aging ($115).

An insider tip for you all: A new, special top-of-the-line wine is coming out soon, one the winery is unofficially calling its ‘uber wine” – stay tuned.

Titus knows that people come for the Cabernet Sauvignon. But they also know that visitors today have a sense of adventure and are eager to discover other wines in the portfolio that they can introduce to friends and family back home. So in answer to the inevitable question: ‘what else you got?”

Titus responds with a smoothly-textured Merlot, a vibrantly fragrant Cabernet Franc, a rambunctiously fun Petit Verdot-Petite Sirah blend, in addition to their famed Zinfandel, which they can’t keep in stock, and other special winery-only and Club Member wines.

Come for the wine, come for the views. This sleekly-designed winery just wants you to come and have a good time.

Titus Vineyards is at 2971 Silverado Trail North, St. Helena. For more information about visiting the winery visit titusvineyards.com.

