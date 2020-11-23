Something to cheer about: Be Bubbly

A few months stretched into five, but while she kept pushing back opening day, the Napa community came to Riley’s aid with some insurance, joining her Bubblehead Sparkling Wine Clubs and proving that there is a big demand for her business.

Her founding memberships, which include perks like discounts, swag, priority seating and event invites, sold out before she even opened her doors. Riley then added another 100 spots and is launching a new wine club soon.

“The community has been really good to me,” she said. “We opened with 150 members and I think that really made a difference for us to open and have people already ready to come in. We’ve seen 80 percent locals since opening in August.”

Champagne and sparkling wine is often reserved for big special occasions and milestones—New Year’s, birthdays, weddings, etc. — but Riley believes even the smallest and most mundane occasions are worth celebrating with a glass of bubbles.

“The great thing about bubbly is it’s the one thing that people can drink all day long. It’s something you can wake up and have with a mimosa and it’s something you may want with your truffle at the end of the night, but in between, it goes with every meal,” she said.