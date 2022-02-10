Sparkling wine mavericks seek their own style

While sparkling winemakers in Napa Valley legally have to steer clear of using The C Word — Champagne, that is — some local bubbly enthusiasts are rejecting the traditional notion of sparkling wine altogether. One such winemaker is Dan Person of Carboniste, who, alongside his wife Jacqueline, is defying what it means to make California sparkling wine.

With the phrase “Champagne is from France. Carboniste is California,” plastered across their website, the Persons are adamant about experimenting with the fermentation process outside of the bounds of what already exists in the market.

“It's still true for almost anyone who produces sparkling wine in California,” said Person, “The goal tends to be to create a copy of Champagne, and it is always the comparison to Champagne.”

And while some folks may prefer to make this type of wine, Person doesn’t fall into that category. Rather, he prefers to go against the grain and find new ways to make California grapes shine through in a bubbly format, highlighting their fruitiness rather than disguising it.

“In my mind, you don’t try to make Bordeaux in Burgundy, that would be silly … So why are we, in California, trying to make Champagne?” he said. “The climate is very different, the soil is different, fundamentally we have a different terroir … So I launched this company as an experiment to figure out what we could be doing in California that’s not simply an emulation of Champagne.”

Carboniste has a suite of sparkling wine products, each using different winemaking methods and oftentimes, a combination of traditional, modern, and ancestral practices. The former — traditional — is what folks typically associate with Champagne, and means that the second round of fermentation was done inside the bottle. However, Person says California sparkling will “never taste like Champagne,” even if you use this method.

“Imagine you take a piece of fruit from the outside of a tree, sitting in the sun and it's really ripe and warm, it has a very strong fruit expression. If you get a fruit from the shady part of the tree, it's still hard and not ripe,” he explains. “Fundamentally what happens in California is that we have all the sunshine, all the sweetness, and you can taste it … In a blind tasting, you would never be confused once you learn the difference.”

Carboniste also has a Pét Nat Extra Brut, which follows the ancestral method and is made through a single fermentation cycle that happens inside the bottle. Their Rouge Brut, on the other hand, uses separately-fermented Merlot and Albariño that have been blended and bottled together with fresh yeast.

“It's still very much an experiment,” said Person. “We’re still expanding the wines and thinking about what we can be doing that would be interesting.”

At Erosion Wine Company, which opened its downtown St. Helena tasting room in early 2020, Patrick Rue and his family are pumping out both bubbly and still wines sold in a can. Erosion’s focus has primarily been on approachable red wines from the area, but Rue says that their fizzy offerings tend to sell out a bit faster.

“Making fizzy wines has always been part of Erosion,” said Rue. “Our red wines have a higher revenue, yet total volume sold is less in comparison to our fizzy wines.”

Erosion sells its colorful cans in packs of four and eight, including their “Fizzy Fourzzy” pack with each varietal of Erosion sparkling wine. “Sparkler Machine,” is a Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay-dominant white blend, whereas “You’re So Pretty,” is 100 percent Chardonnay with added cherries that Rue says ends up tasting like a rosé.

Most recently, Erosion partnered with the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company to create a dry-hopped muscat canelli that was grown locally in Calistoga.

“There are cultural as well as experiential reasons why sparkling wines are so desirable to us,” said Rue. “From an experiential and sensory perspective, carbonation increases aromatics due to carbon dioxide pushing itself out of the glass, so aromatically these wines are more expressive.”

“Culturally, we’re used to sparkling wine being served on New Year's Eve, at weddings and other special events … Sparkling wine makes any occasion a bit more special.”

Serving up bubbles

At Be Bubbly, Napa’s first and only spot dedicated solely to sparkling wine, Erin Riley tries to capture this same celebratory nature in each of the bar’s offerings. Sourced from across the world, Riley features Napa Valley mainstays like Mumm, Domaine Carneros, and Schramsberg, in addition to imported wine from France, Italy, Portugal, and beyond.

When picking what will be stocked at Be Bubbly as “Chief Bubblehead,” Riley says she looks for that first-sip-joy you get when drinking bubbles and loves hearing the feedback of visitors.

“The goal has always been to provide the largest selection of Champagnes and sparkling wines in Napa Valley,” said Riley. “Over time there have proven to be guest favorites and I try to keep them on the menu always, but in addition to those selections I’m constantly rotating and introducing new options, varietals, and countries of origin to our bubbleheads.”

And similar to Person and Rue, Riley also admires the experimental nature of California’s sparkling wines, and gets to share these complex wines with visitors each day.

“What’s unique about California is there is a lot of experimentation going on with other grapes like Grignolino, Albarino, and Pinot Gris, as well as some fantastic bubbly made in the petillant natural style and with less aging than the classic process,” she said.

So with the popularity of sparkling wine on the rise and with innovative folks like Person and Rue coming up with new carbonated concoctions, only time will tell what stays and what will fizzle in the market.

“I think that there’s a bigger opportunity to be made producing something that is novel and interesting and that will maybe capture some eyes and mouths of people that aren't as engaged already,” said Person. “We want to make something that we are proud of and make something that we want to drink … After working for years for Napa Cabernet Sauvignon producers, I don't really want to drink Napa Cabernet Sauvignon anymore.”

“With the bubbles, they are much more energizing and they wake up your palate instead of putting it to bed.”

