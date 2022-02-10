Sparkling wine: Why bubbles? Why now?

According to the California-based Wine Institute, California has more than 300 producers and shipped 11 million cases of sparkling wine to U.S. markets in 2016. California is the biggest consumer for these wines by more than 2 to 1 margin over the next highest state, Illinois, while New York City consumes the most bubbles for a U.S. metro area.

California’s “legacy” sparkling wine producers such as Schramsberg, Domaine Chandon, Mumm Napa Valley, J Vineyards, Roederer Estate, Korbel, Gloria Ferrer, Domaine Carneros, Scharffenberger, and other well-known brands have produced excellent sparkling wines for many years, but over the past decade or so, other domestic sparkling wines have been popping up.

Wine companies that traditionally made still wines are now dipping their proverbial toes in the effervescent waters. I queried a number of California wine producers who are offering “new” or more recent bubblies to their portfolios. They told me some of their histories as I sampled some of their sparklers. Some have invested heavily in sparkling wine equipment while others use facilities off-site. Just like most things in the wine industry, each company takes a different approach.

In-house, offsite, and why now?

“Cuvaison was one of the pioneering wineries in Napa Valley to purchase vineyard land in Los Carneros and plant Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in this coolest AVA of Napa Valley,” said Cuvaison’s winemaker, Steve Rogstad. “As Cuvaison developed we often sold grapes to sparkling wine producers such as Schramsberg, Domaine Chandon, and others."

He added, "This site is well suited for the classic sparkling varieties and in 2012 we decided to produce, experimentally, a small, single vintage bottling of our own. Released in 2015 it was an immediate success with our Wine Club members and tasting room visitors. So, in 2015 we dove into it for earnest and have produced a sparkling wine every year since.”

Given the extra time, expense, and specialized equipment required to make sparkling wine, many wineries turn to a company like Rack and Riddle in Sonoma County, one of the largest producers of sparkling wine in America.

General manager Mark Garaventa said they “give the winery the ability to add another wine to their portfolio that they don’t have the ability to produce themselves, either from their own fruit sources or a shiner from Rack and Riddle inventory. This gives a winery an opportunity to capture additional revenue they have not received previously."

Schug Winery, based in Sonoma’s Carneros region, began making sparkling wines back in 1987. Today, Schug’s winemaker, Johannes Scheid said, “We make the base wine in-house, however, (we) don’t have the equipment for tirage and disgorging and therefore do this at Rack and Riddle. As much as we all enjoy making and drinking bubbles, it, unfortunately, doesn’t make economic sense.”

Schug’s owner, Claudia Schug told me, however, “But it (sparkling wine) is a small part of our portfolio that is loved by our wine club and customers. It is also an excellent wine to serve at wine dinners.”

Mike Sinor is the founding winemaker at Ancient Peaks Winery located in Paso Robles. He said, ”We were very intentional about how we grow our family of wines. It had to come from a place of purpose, and the timing had to be right. That time finally came for sparkling wine. Since it was such a small lot, we didn’t want to invest in the specialized sparkling winemaking equipment so we had it bottled and disgorged at a nearby winery that has that equipment.”

Did customers appreciate the effort? Sinor was happy to say, “Yes. We have loyal followers who love this wine.”

“Still wine production facilities do not naturally or easily, lend themselves to sparkling wine production and to modify those facilities requires massive capital investment and a commitment to sparkling production volumes that will deliver ROI over time,” said Juan Jo Verdina-Busch, winemaker for Hahn Family Wines, in the Santa Lucia Highlands. “As such, fruit for these wines is 100% sourced from our certified sustainable SLH Estate vineyards but managed by our winemaking team at a high-grade facility, designed specifically to produce sparkling wine.”

Rita Vodopals, assistant winemaker at Philo’s (Mendocino) Toulouse Vineyards said, “We started in 2013. We had wanted to start the program for years but needed to get the finances and expertise to make our own in-house bubbles. We are proud to have the facilities to make it all in-house. I've personally always loved bubbles; for some, it might be a fad but for me, it's for life.”

The future of American bubbles?

Who knows, perhaps in the near future winery customers might expect — and even demand — that every winery offers not only a Chard and a Cab, but a sparkling wine too.

“American sparkling wine has come a long way in the past decade and continues to grow every year,” said Alicia Sylvester, winemaker at Banshee Wines located in Healdsburg. “Consumer trends are shifting to domestic sparkling rather than its European counterpart, and more American brands are releasing sparkling wines than ever. At Banshee, we recognized the market growth in American sparkling wine, and we're thrilled at the opportunity to throw our hat in the game with our inaugural release, Ten of Cups Brut NV.”

“Champagne is the single greatest brand in wine and among the most known brands globally. It didn't get there by being a fad, it got there by being consistently great, producing a consistently great experience,” said Douglas Stewart, winegrower and winemaker for Lichen Estate, based in Boonville, Mendocino County.

“With the popularity of sparkling wine, every winery now has the opportunity to have sparkling wine and ride the trend of sparkling wine drinkers. Sparkling wine is no longer just a celebratory wine. It has become an everyday wine like still wines,” said Mark Garaventa of Rack and Riddle.

“Given that Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are the driving forces behind Champagne, it makes strategic sense to stretch beyond our still wine program to include sparkling wine,” said Verdina-Busch of Hahn.

As for sparklers I sampled, most were excellent but a few stood out.

• The Merriam Vineyard (Healdsburg) Blanc de Noirs ($45) offers nutty notes and a smooth, pleasing, finish.

• 2016 Handley Estate Vineyard Brut Rose - Mendocino ($52) has a delicate breath of strawberries and toast paired with crisp, delightful bubbles.

• Cuvaison 2017 Brut Rosé Sparkling ($50) supplies a sparkly burst of peachy, palate-cleansing bubbles.

• Ancient Peak Paso Robles, NV Sparkling Rose ($45) serving up gorgeous strawberry characteristics with bright acidity.

• Decoy Brut Cuvee California NV ($25) is surprisingly supple, fruity, and enjoyable.

My favorite and the clear winner was the Goldeneye 2018 Anderson Valley (Mendocino) Brut Rose ($65). This sparkling wine has a lovely effervescence, delightful stone fruity nose, and epic, crisp finish. This is a great sparkler, very much in the best traditions of a fine Champagne.

Bob Ecker is a Northern California based writer.