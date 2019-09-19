In honor of its history as one of Napa Valley’s few remaining ghost wineries, Flora Springs Winery is celebrating the spooky season with new Halloween-themed wines, a skeleton-bedecked tasting space at The Room, and paranormal ghost winery tours at the St. Helena estate.
“Halloween is our favorite holiday, hands down, and we’re not the only ones,” says Nat Komes, general manager of Flora Springs, who notes that nearly 70% of Americans celebrate Halloween in some fashion. “It’s a fun, low-pressure holiday, a time to relax, enjoy, and maybe get a little spooked.”
This year Flora Springs offers several “made for Halloween” wines including a 2017 Ghost Winery Malbec and 2017 All Hallows’ Eve Cabernet Franc, both from the winery’s estate vineyards in Rutherford.
You have free articles remaining.
These wines and others can be sampled at Flora Springs’ The Room in St. Helena, where the winery offers over-the-top Halloween décor and “spooky tastings” from Sept. 1-Oct. 31.
In October, Flora Springs will also offer paranormal ghost winery tours where guests interact with the spirits who inhabit the 19th century stone building and caves where the winery continues to make its wine. The two-hour Sixteen Spirits Historical Ghost Winery Tour & Tasting, held at the winery’s estate in St. Helena, is led by professional paranormal investigators from Napa City Ghosts & Legends. Each tour is accompanied by a tasting of Flora Springs Halloween wines. Check florasprings.com/event for details and available dates. Reservations for the $75 experience ($60 for Flora Springs wine club members) can be made at info@florasprings.com or by calling (800) 913-1118.