Spring Mountain opens up

Wineries in the Spring Mountain District AVA in St. Helena are welcoming visitors and customers to their tasting rooms.

This resilient AVA was hard hit when the Glass Fire rampaged through Napa Valley last fall but the roads are clear and open. Like most wineries in Napa Valley, visits are by appointment only.

There are currently about 30 vineyards and wineries in the appellation, encompassing 1,000 acres of vineyard. With a unique identity formed over one and one-half centuries, the Spring Mountain District appellation became an official AVA in 1993. The region is known for its steeply sloped vineyard blocks, which span slopes up to 30% at elevations between 200 and 2,250 feet.

The Spring Mountain District AVA is primarily reached via Spring Mountain Road, a 10-15 minute drive from St. Helena that provides dramatic vistas as the road curves to the top of the AVA. Heavily forested with oak, madrone, Douglas fir, redwood, tan oak and conifers, the area has relatively few wineries, most of which are not visible from the road

Wineries here produce highly regarded Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Chardonnay, as well as outstanding Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Syrah and Zinfandel.