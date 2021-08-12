Spring Mountain opens up

Wineries in the Spring Mountain District AVA in St. Helena are welcoming visitors and customers to their tasting rooms.
This resilient AVA was hard hit when the Glass Fire rampaged through Napa Valley last fall but the roads are clear and open. Like most wineries in Napa Valley, visits are by appointment only.
There are currently about 30 vineyards and wineries in the appellation, encompassing 1,000 acres of vineyard. With a unique identity formed over one and one-half centuries, the Spring Mountain District appellation became an official AVA in 1993. The region is known for its steeply sloped vineyard blocks, which span slopes up to 30% at elevations between 200 and 2,250 feet.
The Spring Mountain District AVA is primarily reached via Spring Mountain Road, a 10-15 minute drive from St. Helena that provides dramatic vistas as the road curves to the top of the AVA. Heavily forested with oak, madrone, Douglas fir, redwood, tan oak and conifers, the area has relatively few wineries, most of which are not visible from the road
Wineries here produce highly regarded Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Chardonnay, as well as outstanding Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Syrah and Zinfandel.
Spring Mountain District wineries ready to receive visitors:
• Barnett Vineyards, www.barnettvineyards.com/Visit 707-963-7075
• Behrens Family Winery, behrensfamilywinery.com/contact, 707-963-1774
• Fantesca Estate & Winery, fantesca.com/experience/fantesca-private-tour-and-tasting, 707-968-9229
• Keenan Winery, keenanwinery.com/visit-us-directions/, 707-963-9177
• Paloma Vineyard, palomavineyard.com/book/, 707-963-7504
• Pride Mountain Vineyards, pridewines.com/visit-us/guest-experiences, 707-963-4949
• School House Vineyard, schoolhousevineyard.com/pages/contact, 707-963-9001
• Schweiger Vineyards, schweigervineyards.com/wine-tasting/, 707-963-4882
• Sherwin Family Vineyards, sherwinfamilyvineyards.com/contact-us/, 707-963-1154
• Smith-Madrone Winery, www.smithmadrone.com/visitus.htm, 707-963-2283
• Spring Mountain Vineyard, springmountainvineyard.com/RSVP/, 707-967-4188
• Stony Hill Vineyard, stonyhillvineyard.com/visit-us/, 707-963-2636
• Vineyard 7 & 8, vineyard7and8.com/experience.html, 707-963-9425.
Wineries whose wines are available online but do not currently have tasting rooms open to the public are:
Fe
707-244-1191
Flying Lady
303-775-5502
Juslyn Vineyards
707-477-3484
Luscher-Ballard
707-967-9975
Peacock Family Vineyard
650-773-2843
Ritchie Creek Vineyard
707-963-4661
Sarocka
707-339-0530
Terra Valentine
707-967-8340.
Wineries that grow grapes and produce wines from the Spring Mountain District AVA with tasting rooms, not on Spring Mountain are:
• Castellucci Napa Valley, castelluccinapavalley.com/wine/experience/, 415-948-3370
• Frias Family Vineyard, friasfamilyvineyard.com/Visit, 707-927-5106
• Kieu Hoang, kieuhoangwinery.com/RSVP, 707-253-1615
• Marston Family Vineyard, marstonfamilyvineyard.com/, 707-963-8490
• Newton Vineyards, newtonvineyard.com/en-US/our-virtual-experiences/, 707-204-7423.
Grape growers on Spring Mountain include Bale’s Creek, York Creek Vineyards, Marvin Atchley and Joan Crowley.
Other wineries located in the Spring Mountain District AVA are Cain Vineyard & Winery, Lokoya and Philip Togni Vineyard.
