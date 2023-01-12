St. Helena author Karen MacNeil’s 'Wine Bible' now in its third edition

Most wine books sell a few thousand copies. Karen MacNeil’s "The Wine Bible" has sold more than 1 million. Last fall the St. Helena author released its third edition, and the 728-page book is sure to continue that success.

Why is the book so popular?

There are many reasons. For one, it is comprehensive. The first 100 pages explain virtually everything you might want to know about grape growing and winemaking, then about wine tastes and pairing, faults, storage and aging.

Much of the rest of the book is a look at the wine-growing regions of the word, including her clever tasting notes on top wines. The book also contains an extensive glossary.

If you read and truly absorbed the material in "The Wine Bible" (and tasted wines as you went), you’d be an expert. That would be a Herculean task, however. Just reading a few pages will teach you things you don’t know, even if you are very knowledgeable.

"The Wine Bible" is also very interesting. Many wine books strip out the culture and background, the food and the people from their wine writing. MacNeil put it back in.

The book is a treasury of wine and related topics. Reading it is sort of like surfing the internet. On almost every page, it seems, sidebars call to be read, and you’ll find fascinating sections on tops like saffron or whether chocolate is a good match for Cabernet. You definitely don’t want to play Trivia with MacNeil.

But a major reason the book is so popular is MacNeil’s clear and precise writing. In "Alice’s Adventures Through the Looking Glass," Humpty Dumpty said, “when I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”

MacNeil’s writing is the opposite. Her words are precisely right, as well as clear and imaginatively descriptive. Wine writers famously get carried away describing wine, but none match her for evoking precise images of tastes.

She’s even taken some flak for describing wines as “feminine” and “masculine,” though we know exactly what she means even if that isn’t politically connect.

An unlikely beginning for a wine writer

MacNeil became an unlikely wine expert and consummate writer. She grew up in a poor, uneducated Irish Catholic family. Born in Boston, she grew up in rural Northern Nevada before she ran away from home at 15 and supported herself, working before and after school and two jobs on the weekends through high school.

Unexpectedly, however, she did her homework while drinking a glass of wine each night.

In the forward to the book, she relates how she started with a Bulgarian red that cost 89 cents a bottle, then graduated to German Liebfraumilch at $1, then Lancer’s rosé and eventually cheap Chianti in straw-covered bottles. “I loved every one of them,” she claims.

In 1966, she moved to New York at 19 to become a writer without even taken a writing class. She was a voracious reader, however, and taught herself the craft though, she collected 324 rejection slips during the first two years.

Her luck changed when she wrote about artisanal Hudson Valley butters, an article the Village Voice bought for $30.

She was soon writing about food for a dozen publications. In the process, she found her voice, an inviting conversational style that was easy to read but authoritative.

She really wanted to write about fine wine, not food – even though she had barely tasted any. She needed to find a way to learn more. In those days, there were few wine classes or tastings.

Most wine columns were written by a handful of men. Wine companies from all over the world traveled to New York to pour their wines for them.

Fortunately, one was a friend of MacNeil’s, and talked them into letting her taste – as long as she didn’t talk. That continued for six years, and she learned a great deal about wine in the process while also visiting wine regions.

Eventually, publisher Peter Workman saw a piece she’d written on New England lobster rolls for the New York Times Magazine. He liked her writing style and asked if she’d write a book on food. She convinced him to accept one on wine instead, and they agreed it would take a year.

It took 10 years instead. The first edition of "The Wine Bible" appeared in 2001.

Ironically, she didn’t like the title, but her contract gave him the right to name it, and the name obviously worked.

MacNeil moved to Napa Valley in 1994. Besides winning many awards, she was host of the PBS series "Wine, Food & Friends with Karen MacNeil" and was the founding head of the Rudd Center for Professional Wine Studies of the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena.

Changes in the valley

Since she moved to Napa Valley in the early ‘90s, MacNeil has observed many changes. “Winemakers are more willing to rely on their instincts,” she said. “The ‘80s were the great decade of UC Davis. The winemakers ran the numbers. They made wine according to the science and analytics. The winemakers didn’t get sunburn!” she noted.

One result was the rise of Chardonnay, with winemakers showing their manipulative skills.

“Then the ‘90s were the decade of dirt,” she continued. “‘It all starts in the vineyard.’ That’s not something you heard in the ‘80s. Now we see a healthier balance, a foot in science and the vineyard but trust in the winemakers’ own artistic instincts.

“We’re post-Parker, too, and that’s healthier," she added. "The influence of critics has lessened. That’s a good thing for Napa Valley.”

Napa Valley no longer needs to compare itself with Bordeaux, too.

She believes that we’re entering a period of experimentation and expansion. Worldwide, she sees an appreciation for indigenous varieties and terroir in Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal, partly due to climate change. Some varieties got down to a few vines, but they could contain valuable genetic material that could help as the climate changes.

MacNeil finds Portugal most interesting as they endure sustained temperatures above 105 degrees. “If vines have months of heat, they adapt,” she said. “They maintain freshness and acidity.

“For decades, winemakers have talked about making wines fresher and less alcoholic with better balance. Now many are really doing that.”

She does lament the influence of a half-dozen consulting winemakers. “They’re standardizing Cabernet a bit. It blurs the individuality of the vineyard and the winemaker and it lessens the opportunities for young winemakers to become known for their style.”

She can empathize with them from her own history as a writer to appreciate developing a style.

As for her, while she’s recovering from the third edition of the "The Wine Bible," MacNeil publishes Wine Speed, a digital newsletter effort with 40,000 subscribers, and leads corporate seminars and tours to wine regions while advising people about wine.

Recently UC Davis requested her notes for a project funded by Warren Winiarski to preserve papers of wine writers. She is the only Napa Valley writer yet added, along with such people as Hugh Johnson, Jancis Robinson, Dorothy J. Gaiter and John Brecher. They took 100 transfer boxes of research from the first "Wine Bible."

"The Wine Bible," third edition in paperback, was published Oct. 11, 2022, by Workman Publishing Company. The cost is $39.99.

Upcoming classes and events

Karen MacNeil will be discussing and signing "The Wine Bible" at Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa. on Jan. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. The price is $40 and includes the book and a glass of sparkling wine. https://napavalleywineacademy.com/special-events-at-nvwa.

She also will teach an online class for Stanford’s continuing education called “Wine’s Connection to Place and Culture—Stories in a Bottle.” It’s six Wednesday evenings starting Jan. 18. They taste wines every session, and students can buy the wines as a package from Gary’s. The cost is $420 per student.

Sign up at continuingstudies.stanford.edu/courses/liberal-arts-and-sciences/exploring-wine-s-connection-to-place-and-culture-stories-in-a-bottle/20222_FD-96-W.

