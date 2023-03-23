Erosion's wine and beer storefronts were lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in March 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion.
Submitted photo
A 2021 file photo shows tasting room manager Sam Dearden and Erosion Wine Company owner Patrick Rue in Erosion's downtown St. Helena wine tasting room.
Star file photo
A March 2021 file photo of Patrick, Rachel and Charlotte Rue of Erosion Wine Company in the downtown space they turned into a taproom. Erosion is closing as the Rues plan to return to Southern California for family reasons.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” owner Patrick Rue said. “While it’s been amazing to live here, we’re a little bit isolated from our larger family.”
The taproom will close on April 1, but the wine tasting room will remain open for a while to clear out the remaining inventory of wine and beer.
A brewer turned winemaker, Rue opened the Erosion wine tasting room in February 2020, just two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a halt. Undaunted, in 2021 he started a brewery on Vintage Avenue and opened a taproom next door to the wine tasting room.
Erosion's Instagram-friendly pastels and whimsical wine names like Afraid of Clowns and The Floor Is Lava were seen as an irreverent and fun alternative to the Napa Valley’s more staid wine tasting rooms. It seemed designed to appeal to young consumers who typically gravitate more toward the craft beer movement.
