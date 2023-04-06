Ashley Hepworth, former winemaker at Joseph Phelps Vineyards, has launched Ashley Hepworth Wine Consulting, focused on helping winery teams elevate their winemaking capabilities.

Hepworth, who was with Joseph Phelps Vineyards for 24 years and led the team as winemaker for 15 years, crafted more than 100 critically acclaimed wines, including the brand’s flagship Insignia.

Hepworth’s consultancy offers a diverse range of services including vineyard evaluation and sourcing, harvest best practices, blending, optimal cellar and production practices, and bottling and logistics management.

“I have dedicated my career to advancing winemaking practices to achieve the highest quality wines,” Hepworth said. “At Joseph Phelps Vineyards, I established critical quality control protocols and a robust list of requirements for vendors to ensure we were using the very best resources to produce award-winning wines. I am excited to leverage this expertise to support independent brands and wineries in advancing their production quality.”

During her tenure at Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Hepworth worked with the winery's founder and visionary, Joe Phelps, as well as other winemakers. According to a news release, her approach to winemaking is simple, letting the vineyards and vintages speak for themselves to achieve quality and purity of fruit.

“Ashley Hepworth has been an icon in the Napa Valley, producing incredible wines year in and year out," said Elias Fernandez, winemaker for Shafer Vineyards. "Her passion for winemaking has always inspired others, including me. Her energy is contagious and her knowledge immense."

Sarah Gott, winemaker and proprietor of Joel Gott Wines, added: “Ashley’s passion for winemaking is unparalleled, and her expertise and dedication are truly impressive. I had the honor of working with Ashley for several years. Her attention to detail and commitment to quality make her the perfect consulting winemaker.”

Hepworth also works with her husband, Greg Scheinfeld, the founder of Uproot, and plans to launch her own label later this year. The couple live in St. Helena and have two children.