Marking 30 years since the founding of the American Viticultural Area (AVA), the Stags Leap District Winegrowers has announced the schedule of events for its 30th anniversary celebration weekend April 26-28.
Rare library selections, decadent meals, in-depth education and vintner access will be the highlights as wine enthusiasts explore the region with the winemakers.
Tickets for the event, which are expected to sell out, are limited to 200 guests.
“For cabernet aficionados, it’s a remarkable weekend that can’t be missed,” said Nancy Bialek, executive director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers.
Recognized as a formal AVA in 1989, the Stags Leap District has a wine grapegrowing history dating to the 1800s. Bordered by the Vaca Mountains on the east and the Napa River on the west, the district was the first in the U.S. to be approved based on the distinctiveness of its soils.
In honor of the milestone, Stags Leap District Winegrowers will donate $50 of each ticket purchased to the UC Davis Nathan Fay Graduate Fellowship Fund. The endowment was established by the Stags Leap District Winegrowers in 2000 as a tribute to pioneer Nathan Fay, who planted the first Cabernet vines in the region in 1961. The coveted scholarship is awarded each year to one graduate student in the School of Enology and Viticulture.
Representing the region at various events are Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Odette Estate, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Stags’ Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards.
Events during this anniversary weekend include:
— Library Wine Dinners: Friday, April 26, 6:30-10 p.m. Each dinner is limited to only 40 guests.
— Digging Deeper: Vineyard Walks, Seminars and Tastings: Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to noon.
— 30th Anniversary Luncheon: Saturday, April 27, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
— Savor SLD: Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guest credentials provide access for tasting at Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos du Val, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Silverado Vineyards, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Stags’ Leap Winery and Steltzner Vineyards.
Tickets for this Friday-through-Sunday experience are $895 per person, which includes access to events. Complete details are available at www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V.