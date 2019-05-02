Marking 30 years since the designation of the American Viticultural Area (AVA) in 1989, the Stags Leap District Winegrowers welcomed guests for its annual Vineyard to Vintner weekend on April 26-28.
Library selections, decadent meals, in-depth education and vintner access were the highlights as wine enthusiasts explored the region with the winemakers and principals who craft the wines from vineyard to bottle.
The weekend began with dinners at Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Odette Estate, Quixote Winery and Taylor Family Vineyards, co-hosted by several vintners.
On Saturday morning, guests explored the region through Digging Deeper: seminars, vineyard walks and tastings. The immersive series learned about the area’s history, terroir, and the people from programs at Chimney Rock Winery, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Regusci Winery, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Steltzner Vineyards.
Afterwards, the 30th anniversary luncheon offered an opportunity to meet the winemakers, principals and owners of 17 wineries on the grounds of the historic Stags’ Leap Winery. In addition to a Champagne toast, and walk-around lunch accompanying a tasting of current release and library wines, guests got a sneak-peek sampling of the 2016 Stags Leap District Appellation Collection, to be released in October 2019.
The weekend concluded with Savor Stags Leap District, a day of tastings from among 12 Stags Leap District properties.
Stags Leap District Winegrowers will donate $50 of each ticket purchased to the UC Davis Nathan Fay Graduate Fellowship Fund, which they established in 2000 as a tribute to Fay, who planted the first Cabernet vines in the region in 1961.