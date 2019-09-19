Pine Ridge Vineyards will pour tastes of its newly released vintage of signature Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon at “Stags on a September Afternoon,” 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The event features live music and a variety of other estate wines to taste, paired with bites from Pine Ridge Vineyards’ chef Susan Lassalette.
Tickets are $80 general and $60 for wine club members at pineridgevineyards.com/event/stags-september-2019/
Pine Ridge Vineyards is at 5901 Silverado Trail, Napa.