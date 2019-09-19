{{featured_button_text}}

Pine Ridge Vineyards will pour tastes of its newly released vintage of signature Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon at  “Stags on a September Afternoon,” 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event features live music and a variety of other estate wines to taste, paired with bites from Pine Ridge Vineyards’ chef Susan Lassalette.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tickets are $80 general and $60 for wine club members at pineridgevineyards.com/event/stags-september-2019/

Pine Ridge Vineyards is at 5901 Silverado Trail, Napa.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0