Steady wins the race: Far Niente celebrates 40 years of Chardonnay

And the texture is what the Far Niente Chardonnay is all about. From its inception, the wine’s core identity was texture and richness without sacrificing acidity, and the winery has not veered from this philosophy in the 40 years since.

To retain its acidity, the Far Niente Chardonnay does not go through malolactic conversion, which would soften the acids and provide an overall perception of more weight and less acidity. Instead, winemaker Nicole Marchesi explained that a bit of skin contact adds a textural component to the wines. Small changes have been made over the years, such as the extent of skin contact, but the core style remains the same.

The Chardonnay has always been barrel fermented which helps meld the fruit and oak flavors at an early stage, ensuring a fine balance between the two groups of flavors. At the time the Far Niente Chardonnay was first released, there were very few if any, other barrel-fermented Chards being created. To give historical weight to this point, it was also a time when aging on the lees — something often done to add richness to white wines today — was deemed ‘radical’ and ‘dangerous’, explained Dirk.