Two multi-generational Napa Valley winemaking families, the McCreas and the Halls, are joining their lives’ work, as the Halls’ Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates buys the McCreas’ Stony Hill Vineyard.
Founded by Fred and Eleanor McCrea in the early 1940s, the Spring Mountain winery is revered for its white varietals, having passed for years on growing the more popular and profitable Cabernet Sauvignon and opting instead to produce age-worthy Chardonnay and Riesling.
Owned until now by Peter and Willinda McCrea and their daughter Sarah McCrea, Stony Hill now becomes the latest addition to the portfolio of Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates, owned by founders Ted and Laddie Hall and their son Chris Hall. With properties ranging from their homebase Mayacamas Estate to an estate in Rutherford and another in Anderson Valley, the Halls have been leading proponents of organic and diversified farming and have steadily added dimensions to their business in recent years, with plans for more growth ahead.
The sale culminates a deal about nine months in the making, a decision for the McCreas that began 18 months ago, and a friendship between the two families that goes back decades.
“Stony Hill wines have been in my family cellar since before I was born,” said Chris Hall, COO at Long Meadow Ranch.
Working through a broker, the McCreas learned of the Halls’ interest, said Sarah McCrea. “When we found out they were actually interested, it was a really wonderful thing.” Neither family could disclose specifics about the transaction.
In considering the future of Stony Hill, two key factors made the sale of their property “an inevitability,” McCrea said.
For one, several needed updates loomed over the property, mainly in the form of vineyard replanting, which the family was not in a position to invest in alone. The acres in need of replanting do not include the property’s flagship Chardonnay and Riesling, McCreas said. “But we’ve got quite a few acres of vineyard sort of at the end of its life that will need to be replanted in the next few years.”
Adding to that, an aging cast of longtime Stony Hill employees had begun to bring questions about retirement to the fore. “As a very small business, we’ve never been in a position to really give people generous retirement benefits,” McCrea said. “And this was the way that we could make retirement a little bit easier for quite a few people.”
Apart from the new security for retiring employees and the improvements to infrastructure, other changes at Stony Hill following the sale will supposedly be few to none. The intent, both Hall and McCrea said, is “keeping Stony Hill, Stony Hill.”
It’s unclear with the sale how the much-needed replanting will take shape in terms of acres and varietals, though with the emphasis on sustainability from Long Meadow Ranch, the hope is for the property to earn organic certification within a few years’ time. Beginning with this growing season, the Halls’ vineyard team has worked with the Stony Hill team to begin the turn to organic.
“So we’re already basically a season ahead of that,” Hall said, “and we think that implementing some of our expertise is going to help bring new and longer life back to the historic vineyards that are here and improve yields and maintain what Stony Hill has become.”
For the Hall family, the property means having its first Napa Valley estate-grown Chardonnay added to its portfolio. Matched with Long Meadow Ranch’s restrained, lower-alcohol Cabernet Sauvignon, Stony Hill’s malolactic fermentation-free take on Chardonnay offers a stylistic sync between the two.
In the longer term, the purchase makes Stony Hill the latest piece of the Halls’ vision of expansion for the sake of keeping their businesses family-run for generations to come.
In 2015, the family purchased its estate in Anderson Valley, adding estate-grown Pinot Noir to its portfolio. Supporting the site, a new tasting room opened this summer and eventually, Hall said, plans are to add production facilities in Anderson Valley. Closer to home, the family is in the last steps of permitting for its forthcoming Rutherford winery, with a potential groundbreaking in the coming months.
With a corresponding winery for each of its properties, Hall said, the family can hope to reach the scale needed to sustain a family-run wine business these days.
“You have to have importance to your distribution channels, which, given the distributor consolidation that we’ve seen over the last five years, is only becoming more and more important.”
“I think family businesses are always looking for a much longer horizon than a private equity firm or a publicly traded company who may be interested in extracting the highest value out of those assets or brands in a much shorter period of time.”
In contrast, Hall said, “family-held companies are looking to the next generation and they’re looking over horizons of 40 or 50 or more years. To be a steward of a vineyard and a winery, that’s a really good fit for continuity of style, for continuity of farming and really, you get to know the vineyard after so many years.”
“We believe that family-owned wineries are in the best position to do that.”
That view resonated greatly with her family, Sarah McCrea said. “They are also a small, tight-knit family that works together and runs their business together and that’s how we’ve always run our business. It just felt right, and it felt comfortable for Stony Hill,” she said.
“And as much as when you let go of your baby like this, you can’t control what happens next. It felt really good to us to imagine that another family, with a similar outlook and kind of shared values when it came to how we farmed and made wine, might continue on the traditions.”
In addition to that, the family wanted the sense of comfort to extend to Stony Hill’s long-term customers. The winery has had a mailing list for close to 70 years and a wine club for the last few years, bringing its base to around a few thousand buyers.
On Tuesday, McCrea had already received a wealth of positive feedback from those customers.
“The people who have been in touch seem to feel the same way we do,” she said. “That it’s a good fit.”