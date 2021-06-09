Suzanne Groth elected Wine Institute chairwoman

SAN FRANCISCO — Suzanne Groth, president and CEO of Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville, was elected Wine Institute board chairwoman for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at the organization’s 87th annual meeting of members.
Other officers elected were Rick Tigner of Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa, first vice chairman; Randall Lange of LangeTwins Family Vineyards and Winery in Acampo, second vice chairman; Matt Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery in Modesto, treasurer; and Robin Baggett of Alpha Omega Winery in Rutherford and Tolosa Winery in San Luis Obispo, secretary. Bobby Koch is president and CEO of Wine Institute.
“If a vintner’s quest is to grow and make the best wines in the world, there is not a better soil, climate and access to market than California," Groth said. "Even with the many challenges we face, especially in the last year of unprecedented times, we find golden opportunities.”
As a second-generation family member of Groth Vineyards & Winery, Groth became president and CEO in 2017. She previously led the family business as vice president of sales and marketing and prior to that worked in wine sales and public relations, for a combined 19 years. Previously, Groth worked for the Henry Wine Group, a California wine distributor where she sold wine to San Francisco restaurants and retailers.
Groth Vineyards & Winery has been a member of Wine Institute since 1984, and Groth has served as a board member since 2014. She has also served as president of the Oakville Winegrowers since 2019 and been member of the board of directors since 2013.
Wine Institute’s membership also elected new district and at-large directors and alternates. District directors and their alternates were elected on a one-member-one-vote basis in each district, following nominations by regional winery associations.
