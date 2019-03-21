Perched more than 2,000 feet above the valley floor on the very spine of the Mayacamas Mountains, Pride Mountain Vineyards straddles the Napa/Sonoma county line just northwest of St. Helena. The founder passed away in 2004, and now the second generation — son Steve and daughter Suzanne — continues the tradition of making exceptional high-altitude wines.
“[By 1989] My father wanted a weekend property in the Napa Valley where he might run cattle and grow a few grapes,” Steve said. “Our real estate agent brought us up the long, winding road to this property and showed us around. It was pretty rustic but my father saw the potential, and the deal was set when he met the owner.”
Steve’s dad, James Randolph Pride, was a dentist in San Francisco. Born in Santa Ana, he attended high school in Chico and later graduated from Loyola University School of Dentistry in Los Angeles. Eventually, he opened the Pride Institute in Novato, a management and consulting firm for dentists still in existence today.
Along the way, Pride had had a personal physician, John Gamble, with whom he’d lost touch over the years. But on a remote ranch atop Spring Mountain that day, Gamble welcomed his old patient and friend. A few weeks later, the Prides purchased the property.
“I was always really impressed by Dad because when he started this it wasn’t like he was a Silicon Valley billionaire, and so although he had money coming in from his day job and my mom (Carolyn) had inherited some rice land in the Central Valley, he hired his own crew (still headed by Deviato Orozco) and also worked in the fields himself,” Steve said. “And because of his frugalness and hard work we were able to grow slowly, not getting into much debt.”
According to Steve, his father initially met with some of the valley’s most well-regarded (and most expensive) vineyard and winemaking consultants available, but decided — because of economic realities and perhaps a bit of pride in being more hands-on himself — that he wanted to take a different path.
Pride style
I first came to learn about Pride Mountain Vineyards in the late 1990s when I tasted the 1994 Pride Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon. I remember being happily dumbfounded by the experience. I knew the grapes had been grown at high elevation and not on the valley’s floor, but the wine was velvety and not at all tannic like I had anticipated. The flavors were luscious and ripe, not overly acidic or even slightly green as with some of the higher-altitude wines coming out of the region. When I explored further, I learned that Robert Foley was making the wine at that time.
I had known Foley from growing up in St. Helena, but I knew him as “Bob,” the rock guitarist who played in various local bands. Beyond music, he was also making some of the better Napa Valley wines of the day, having started at Markham Vineyards in the late 1970s and then moved on to more “cult-styled” wines, including Pride Mountain, Switchback Ridge, Hourglass, Paloma, School House and his own label by the mid-1990s.
By then, the 1992 vintage of Screaming Eagle had gotten a glowing write-up and 99 points from the influential wine critic Robert Parker Jr. Although Foley hadn’t made that wine (Heidi Barrett had), his winemaking style was similar in that it produced big, ripe wines that resonated with a new cadre of American wine collectors who’d begun to seek the newest and most exclusive wines from the Napa Valley that scored well with Parker.
Winemaker Sally Johnson
Since 2007, Sally Johnson has been Pride’s winemaker, carrying on and refining the wine program as the vineyard matured and the understanding of the site’s unique soils and climate became better understood.
The combination of dedicated owners, outstanding winemakers and exceptional vineyards have yielded continued high scores from Parker, with two coveted 100-point scores for Johnson’s 2012 and 2013 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignons. Parker also listed Pride as one of only 22 California wineries included in his book, “The World’s Greatest Wine Estates: A Modern Perspective.”
The winery has been listed six times within the Wine Spectator annual survey of the world’s top 100 wines, and Pride wines have had the rare distinction of being served at 32 White House dinners over the last four administrations.
With all the accolades and fanfare, one might expect that such rarefied air might have made the folks at Pride, well, prideful. However, that’s not the feeling one gets when visiting the winery. Instead, the ambiance is more playful than serious, as exemplified by a hat I saw a cellar worker wearing a few years ago that proudly stated, “Swallow your Pride.”
Beyond a strong team and the focus on quality, it is the site that truly makes Pride.
The lands of Pride include roughly 235 acres with stunning valley views. Approximately 90 acres are planted with a variety of wine grapes, including Chardonnay, Viognier, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah and others. Vineyards are not new to the property, with the earliest known vines planted sometime in the late 1860s on what was then known as Summit Ranch. None of those original vineyards remain; however, there are 11 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes that were planted by Gamble in the 1980s that make up what’s known as the Rock Arch Vineyard.
“Rock Arch is the main contributor to our Reserve Cabernet,” Steve said. “Our first Reserve Cab in 1994 was made almost exclusively from these vines because the wines from this vineyard are intensely flavored.”
Steve said that when his father first bought the property the Rock Arch grapes were being sold to the Robert Mondavi Winery. However, that ended in 1992 when Charles Thomas (Mondavi’s winemaker at the time) ended the contract.
“He told my dad the quality wasn’t good enough and so he didn’t buy the fruit that year,” Steve said. “[My dad] faced with an unexpected 35 tons [of Cabernet Sauvignon] hired Bob Foley as his winemaker and then expanded production.”
The initial idea was to sell most of the fruit to other wineries and maybe make a few bottles of their own wine on the side. But with the extra 35 tons of grapes (roughly 21,000 bottles of wine), a more extensive wine program was on its way.
The wines of Pride
Until the current winery was built in 1997, the first Pride wines were made at the Rombauer Winery. Later, more than 20,000 square feet of caves were bored into the mountainside. Roughly half of the winery and vineyards fall within Napa County and the remaining within Sonoma County. A row of bricks in the concrete between the tasting room and the winery identifies the county line, and most of the wines include the percentage of grapes from either county listed on their labels.
Although nearly all of the wines are worthy of discussion, including the exceptional Chardonnays, three reds from the new release of the 2015 vintage deserve special notice.
Inspired by Steve Pride’s many years of teaching geology in France, where he learned to love the wines of Cote Rotie, the Pride Syrah ($60 per bottle and 958 cases made) has a touch of Viognier and is rich with aromas of peppery duck fat, kirsch, stony earth and honeysuckle. The palate mirrors the aromatics with a long finish that includes a surprising appearance of blueberry jam. The Merlot ($60 a bottle with roughly 4,000 cases made) is abundant with red raspberry and dark cherry aromas and has a broad mid-palate that finishes with hints of purple plum and smoky oak.
The Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($145 a bottle and 1,400 cases made) has an elegant nose of crème de cassis, sandalwood incense, black olives and vanilla. This wine has a wonderful shape within the mouth that spreads across the tongue to leave an elegant impression of blackberry, sweet licorice and dried flowers that seems to give a nod toward Johnson’s first remembered wine, the 1989 Chateau Clinet from Pomerol, France.
“Since our dad passed my sister and I have felt compelled to continue on the tradition he and my mother started,” Steve said. “About 85 percent of our wines are sold directly to our customers, many of whom have been with us since the early days and so we consider them like family. We are also connected to our team, many of whom have also been with us for a long time. Beyond that, we feel connected to this place and to our wines. And in some ways, what else matters but connection?”