Charles Krug Winery hosts its 68th annual Tastings on the Lawn on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event, started in 1951, invites wine and food enthusiasts to the historic St. Helena estate for an outdoor picnic and tasting experience on the grounds of the historic Napa Valley winery.
While wine and food offerings take center stage, this year, they are integrating several new elements -- three bands, comedians and chef demonstrations, and an artisanal salumi experience hosted by Journeyman Meats, to name a few.
Tickets are $95. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/tastings-on-the-lawn-2019-tickets-65561467113.
In 1943, Italian immigrants Cesare and Rosa Mondavi purchased the Charles Krug property, the oldest winery in the Napa Valley and longest-running tasting room in California. It remains a family-owned winery today, producing estate-driven wines, under the direction of Peter Mondavi Jr. and Marc Mondavi, the sons of Peter Mondavi Sr. and grandsons of Cesare and Rosa Mondavi. For additional information, visit charleskrug.com/.