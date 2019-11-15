WINES REVIEWED THIS WEEK
- 2017 Turley Lodi Cinsault Beechold Vineyard
- 2016 Turley Casa Nuestra Red Wine
- 2016 Turley Paso Robles Zinfandel Ueberroth Vineyard
- 2018 Turley Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc Turley Estate
- 2017 Turley Napa Valley Zinfandel Turley Estate
WINE TASTING NOTES
(The following wines were tasted this past May at Turley Wine Cellars in St. Helena, California with Larry Turley.)
2017 Turley Lodi Cinsault Beechold Vineyard
Larry Turley’s comments — “It’s probably the oldest cinsault vineyard in the world. It’s 1896 down in Lodi. A couple other people make it. We make not much of it. It’s a very different grape. Right away, you can see the color is a little different.”
Writer’s tasting notes — Soft, graceful red wine with hints of ripe cherries and other lush, fresh fruit flavors.
2016 Turley Casa Nuestra Red Wine
Larry Turley’s comments — “This is a blend. It’s got petit syrah, zinfandel and several other different grapes.” (Additional information from Turley Wine Cellar’s website) “Connoisseurs of Napa Valley field blends will likely recognize the vineyard, made primarily under the eponymous label and farmed organically since 1979. For the formerly uninitiated, Casa Nuestra is nearly adjacent to the Turley Estate property in Napa Valley, just across the nearby Napa River.”
Writer’s tasting notes — Beautiful, round, supple red wine with a long, elegant finish that lingers on the tip of your tongue like the last piano chord in The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
2016 Turley Paso Robles Zinfandel Ueberroth Vineyard
Larry Turley’s comments — “He (Peter Ueberroth) and his wife bought it on their honeymoon probably 50 years ago. He helped organize the (1984 Summer) Olympics and he was the baseball commissioner. And he owns with Clint Eastwood the golf course in Monterey, Pebble Beach. He’s a very nice guy.... This is the most European of all the wines we make. All the Napa, Sonoma (vineyards) are all volcanic soil. It’s all acidic soil. They have a pH of 5.8. This pH is 8 to 8.5 because of the limestone like Burgundy. People have told me this is one of the wines that can really age. (pause to taste) It is good. I haven’t had this in a while.”
Writer’s tasting notes — Big, round, subtle red wine with no hard edges. Smooth and elegant, this delightful zinfandel will drink well and age beautifully for 10 to 20 years. But why wait you can enjoy this gem now.
2018 Turley Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc Turley Estate
Larry Turley’s comments — “I love oysters so we planted some sauvignon blanc and sauvignon muscat.” As a result, Larry explained that he loves oysters so much, he recently bought an oyster farm in Hog Island, California.
Writer’s tasting notes — Turley Wine Cellars may be famous for its voluptuous, elegant red wines. But this soft, subtle, refined white wine shows just how talented the winemakers are there. Flavors range from soft peach and melon to hints of sea salt and a faint wisp of fresh cut grass.
2017 Turley Napa Valley Zinfandel Turley Estate
Writer’s tasting notes — The same day my wife and I tasted the four wines described above with Larry Turley, we had this red wine on the porch of a motel overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Big Sur, California. I wanted to include the tasting notes for this wine since it shows just how well Turley Wine Cellars wines taste young or old. Even after just a few years of aging, this smooth, subtle, vibrant red wine shines. It’s great on its own or with grilled meats and especially with ocean sunsets.
Cheers!