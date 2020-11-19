Team Madrigal — unlikely first-responders

“It was already a tough year with the closures,” said Chris Madrigal, owner of Madrigal Family Winery in Calistoga. Covid-19 had caused him to shut down his Sausalito tasting room, and he was conducting up to 25 Zoom tastings a week.

He didn’t know how many more hits his family-owned winery could take. Little did he know that 2020 would also find him fighting fires but, he said, “My family, friends, and community come first.”

After the LNU fires in August, Madrigal said, “I never expected another wildfire, nor that I would spend the next few days helping save homes and Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. So, imagine my surprise when I heard the rare sirens on Larkmead Lane between 4:30 and 5 a.m. that Sunday,” (Sept. 27) he said. From the kitchen window of his residence, he looked towards Glass Mountain. It was on fire from both the south and the north.

As he stepped out on the back deck for a better view, the planes appeared. He counted the first airdrops around Davis Estates and Ladera’s tasting space on Silverado Trail. He wondered if nearby friends, Gary Gielow and Tom Shamp, were OK. Madrigal called them to ask how they were doing. “They calmly replied, ‘We could use some help.’”