Tedeschi Family Winery will be hosting their tri-annual Pick-Up Party to introduce new releases, and celebrate spring with a quilt show and sale from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.
Accompanying the Tedeschi Family wines, there’ll be a variety of noshables, including hand-made pizzas from the outdoor oven, as well as a local North Bay artist, Sharon Malachowski of Rose O' Sharon quilting, and live music featuring duo Jeff Reilly and Nate Lopez. Malachowski is a professional fiber artist, teacher, curator, whose work has been exhibited at local, national, and international shows.
Sip some wine, enjoy some music, munch a little and check out the quilts, both pre-made and custom, memory quilts available for viewing and purchase.
The event is held in the Tedeschi Family’s private courtyard (or in the winery’s barrel room, weather depending).
Along with their small lot Merlot, they’ll be offering tastings of their newly bottled wines: Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé (dry, Gamay) Tempranillo, and a Napa Gamay also known as Valdiguié.
Also available for tasting are the 2015 Pinot Noir from Yorkville Highlands, 2016 Napa Valley Petite Sirah, and Napa Valley Malbec Reserve.
The full event is $45 per person, and complimentary for Wine Club members. Tickets are all-inclusive and non-refundable. Viewing the quilt show is complimentary. RSVP at TedeschiFamilyWinery.com.