 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Test your wine trivia with Inglenook

Test your wine trivia with Inglenook

{{featured_button_text}}
Inglenook's 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon

Inglenook's 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon will be highlighted at tasting and wine trivia event online on Sept. 30. 

 Submitted image

Inglenook winery hosts a wine trivia contest and virtual tasting of the 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m.

Inglenooks’ 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon emerges from an outstanding year with a smooth palate, excellent balance and flavors of cassis, blackberries, plums and black currants with notes of cigar box, oak, graphite and earthy spices.

The wine is available for purchase on the website, inglenook.com. Guests can use the promo code INGTRIVIA at checkout, to get the wine for $75/per bottle ($50 discount), available now thru Oct. 5.

Guests must register in advance for this virtual tasting online at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEuceqrqD0tHtEFWabxUVNyvF6CvoqKKENo.

Visit inglenook.com/visit/events for more information.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brother Timothy wine sale online
Wine

Brother Timothy wine sale online

  • Updated

Usually, this time of year, the Christian Brothers from Mt. LaSalle would be welcoming guests to their annual tasting and dinner to mark the a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Harvest 2020 at Schramsberg

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News