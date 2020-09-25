Test your wine trivia with Inglenook

Inglenook winery hosts a wine trivia contest and virtual tasting of the 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m.
Inglenooks’ 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon emerges from an outstanding year with a smooth palate, excellent balance and flavors of cassis, blackberries, plums and black currants with notes of cigar box, oak, graphite and earthy spices.
The wine is available for purchase on the website, inglenook.com. Guests can use the promo code INGTRIVIA at checkout, to get the wine for $75/per bottle ($50 discount), available now thru Oct. 5.
Guests must register in advance for this virtual tasting online at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEuceqrqD0tHtEFWabxUVNyvF6CvoqKKENo.
Visit inglenook.com/visit/events for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!