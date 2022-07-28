The ArBaretum opens in Napa

Arthur Hartunian says the best part of any restaurant or hotel is the bar.

“A really great cocktail bar drives the energy for everything. It sets the overall vibe for guests’ experience," said Hartunian who, with his wife Lulu, owns the newly opened ArBaretum at Napa Valley Distillery, at the corner of First and Coombs streets in downtown Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Hartunian has visited cocktail bars all over the world, where he likes to see what guests respond to. He took elements of what he liked best and blended them with his own to create The ArBaretum.

The result? The “vibe” washes over you as soon as you enter the space. When you walk, don’t just focus on the bar. Look around at the walls, the floors, the still in the corner — even the ceiling — to find design elements that stimulate your visual senses. This also explains the name, which changed the "o" of arboretum, meaning a garden, especially with trees, to an 'a' — in essence, putting a bar in a garden.

There is an eclectic elegance to the décor, and a sense of adventure too. One wall is a trellis, another a mural of an idyllic pastoral setting. The third wall recalls a garden enclosure and ends at a folding glass window that opens to allow guests to sit at bar stools inside or on the sidewalk side. One corner is dominated by a polished copper still.

Now, have a cocktail. The bar, glittering with bottles under two sparkling chandeliers, is stocked with premium spirits; the list fills two pages.

There are 14 distinct cocktails on the menu, all designed by Hartunian and his team. “No two are alike,” he said. “We don’t just add more gin or a few ingredients to change one from the other. They all stand alone and are unique.”

One of the most popular drinks on the menu is Tres Pasos al Cielo – Three Steps to Heaven, which Hartunian describes as “carne asada in a cocktail form. It’s a wonderful daytime drink and a great alternative to a Bloody Mary and without the tomato base. It’s simultaneously smoky, savory, spicy and sweet.”

Also popular is the Costa Navarino, made with a Greek gin called Grace Gin. The drink utilizes sea fennel, Mastica Tears liqueur, Meyer lemon, olive oil, and salt, and is garnished with feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Hartunian smiles as he describes it. “People love it.”

The menu also notes: "In the mood for a cocktail that's not on our menu? Our skilled mixologists will happily craft any cocktail you want. Just ask."

Hartunian wants his drinks to evoke the sensory pleasure of eating food as well as drinking, and the ArBaretum also offers a short menu of food.

The list of "really good food" includes a muffuletta pizza ($22-$24); the Distillery Dog, a beef hot dog on brioche topped with muffuletta ($13); a Broiled Cheese Sando ($12-$16, with pastrami or turkey); a broiled sausage plate ($10); a dipping plate (flatbread with smoked Gouda, served with hummus and tomato dipping sauce, $15) as well as deviled eggs ($11 with options to add truffle and mushroom tapenade) and desserts. A ricotta and pistachio cake, tiramisù cake, and spumoni ice cream bombe are all $10 each.

It started with a dare

Hartunian’s entry into the world of spirits came on a dare from old poker buddies, who challenged him to quit talking about how he would make a really good limoncello and to just make it. He did, and they loved it. For Hartunian, it was great fun, but one of the friends, a restaurant owner, took it more seriously. “You should bottle this,” he said. “It’s that good.”

After letting that idea marinate for a while, and with full support from Lulu, the Hartunians moved to Napa and opened Napa Valley Distillery in the Oxbow Public Market. Based on the success of that venture, they opened Napa Valley Distillery off California Boulevard. For Hartunian, The ArBaretum is the next logical step.

All guests are seated at ArBaretum. “We don’t want people standing at the bar, three deep," he said. "That’s a different experience than what we are after. We’re a hospitality company focusing on service and education.”

"We want people to know this is not just a cocktail lounge but an experience," said Alexander Hartunian, the Harunians' son who is working at the bar. "You can come in here and forget about the rest of the world."

Is he following his dad's footsteps? "Yes," he said, "and loving every minute of it. You couldn't find a better mentor."

Walk past ArBaretum and you can feel the positive energy from the sidewalk. It’s an experience not to be missed.

ArBaretum is open from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.