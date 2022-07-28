The ArBaretum opens in Napa

Arthur Hartunian says the best part of any restaurant or hotel is the bar.
“A really great cocktail bar drives the energy for everything. It sets the overall vibe for guests’ experience," said Hartunian who, with his wife Lulu, owns the newly opened ArBaretum at Napa Valley Distillery, at the corner of First and Coombs streets in downtown Napa.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Hartunian has visited cocktail bars all over the world, where he likes to see what guests respond to. He took elements of what he liked best and blended them with his own to create The ArBaretum.
The result? The “vibe” washes over you as soon as you enter the space. When you walk, don’t just focus on the bar. Look around at the walls, the floors, the still in the corner — even the ceiling — to find design elements that stimulate your visual senses. This also explains the name, which changed the "o" of arboretum, meaning a garden, especially with trees, to an 'a' — in essence, putting a bar in a garden.
People are also reading…
There is an eclectic elegance to the décor, and a sense of adventure too. One wall is a trellis, another a mural of an idyllic pastoral setting. The third wall recalls a garden enclosure and ends at a folding glass window that opens to allow guests to sit at bar stools inside or on the sidewalk side. One corner is dominated by a polished copper still.
Now, have a cocktail. The bar, glittering with bottles under two sparkling chandeliers, is stocked with premium spirits; the list fills two pages.
There are 14 distinct cocktails on the menu, all designed by Hartunian and his team. “No two are alike,” he said. “We don’t just add more gin or a few ingredients to change one from the other. They all stand alone and are unique.”
One of the most popular drinks on the menu is Tres Pasos al Cielo – Three Steps to Heaven, which Hartunian describes as “carne asada in a cocktail form. It’s a wonderful daytime drink and a great alternative to a Bloody Mary and without the tomato base. It’s simultaneously smoky, savory, spicy and sweet.”
Also popular is the Costa Navarino, made with a Greek gin called Grace Gin. The drink utilizes sea fennel, Mastica Tears liqueur, Meyer lemon, olive oil, and salt, and is garnished with feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Hartunian smiles as he describes it. “People love it.”
The menu also notes: "In the mood for a cocktail that's not on our menu? Our skilled mixologists will happily craft any cocktail you want. Just ask."
Hartunian wants his drinks to evoke the sensory pleasure of eating food as well as drinking, and the ArBaretum also offers a short menu of food.
The list of "really good food" includes a muffuletta pizza ($22-$24); the Distillery Dog, a beef hot dog on brioche topped with muffuletta ($13); a Broiled Cheese Sando ($12-$16, with pastrami or turkey); a broiled sausage plate ($10); a dipping plate (flatbread with smoked Gouda, served with hummus and tomato dipping sauce, $15) as well as deviled eggs ($11 with options to add truffle and mushroom tapenade) and desserts. A ricotta and pistachio cake, tiramisù cake, and spumoni ice cream bombe are all $10 each.
It started with a dare
Hartunian’s entry into the world of spirits came on a dare from old poker buddies, who challenged him to quit talking about how he would make a really good limoncello and to just make it. He did, and they loved it. For Hartunian, it was great fun, but one of the friends, a restaurant owner, took it more seriously. “You should bottle this,” he said. “It’s that good.”
After letting that idea marinate for a while, and with full support from Lulu, the Hartunians moved to Napa and opened Napa Valley Distillery in the Oxbow Public Market. Based on the success of that venture, they opened Napa Valley Distillery off California Boulevard. For Hartunian, The ArBaretum is the next logical step.
All guests are seated at ArBaretum. “We don’t want people standing at the bar, three deep," he said. "That’s a different experience than what we are after. We’re a hospitality company focusing on service and education.”
"We want people to know this is not just a cocktail lounge but an experience," said Alexander Hartunian, the Harunians' son who is working at the bar. "You can come in here and forget about the rest of the world."
Is he following his dad's footsteps? "Yes," he said, "and loving every minute of it. You couldn't find a better mentor."
Walk past ArBaretum and you can feel the positive energy from the sidewalk. It’s an experience not to be missed.
ArBaretum is open from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
10 international drinks to help you pretend you’re on a beach somewhere
Mexico’s Favorite Cocktail: Margarita
No matter if you’re at a family-friendly all-inclusive resort in Cancun or a luxury adults-only property in Cabo San Lucas, chances are you’re going to want one of Mexico’s famed margaritas in your hand.
While a margarita pairs best with a beach lounger and chips, we think it’s also an appropriate addition to any trending Netflix show or backyard grilling. The International Bartenders Association (IBA) lists the standard ingredients for a margarita as 50 ml of tequila — we say splurge on Don Julio Blanco since you aren’t spending money on flights — 20 ml of triple sec, and 15 ml of fresh lime juice.
If you want to spice things up, thinly slice jalapeños and add them to the cocktail shaker. Pro tip: after rubbing lime around the rim of your glass, dip in chile-lime-flavored salt.
Puerto Rico’s Preferred Cocktail: Piña Colada
No cocktail says tropical vacation quite like the frozen piña colada, which originated in Puerto Rico. It’s been the island’s official drink since 1978, though two places in Old San Juan claim to be its birthplace: The Caribe Hilton Hotel and Barrachina Restaurant.
Regardless, the tasty concoction can transport you to its Caribbean beaches as soon as the pineapple-coconut beverage hits your lips. In addition to ice, the classic ingredients consist of white rum (Bacardi is a popular choice), coconut cream, and fresh pineapple, though you can opt for a pre-made piña colada mix (with or without alcohol) to keep it simple. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.
Bahamas’ Best-Loved Cocktail: Bahama Mama
Like an adult-friendly fruit punch, the Bahama Mama cocktail takes several tropical flavors and blends it into one refreshing beverage. The cocktail’s origins are a bit contested, but it’s largely agreed that it can be traced back to the Bahamas.
And with ingredients like coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, and dark rum — plus coffee liqueur — it certainly tastes like lounging by the ocean at a resort in the Bahamas. Even if you can’t escape to Atlantis for a beach getaway, you can still drink like it.
Cuba’s Quintessential Cocktail: Mojito
Alongside cigars, classic cars, and salsa dancing, Cuba is well-known for its refreshing mojito cocktails. Its history is a bit of a mystery, but historians agree that it originated in Cuba in the 1500s.
The classic mojito recipe calls for white rum, fresh lime juice, mint sprigs, sugar, and soda water (you’ll want to muddle the sugar, mint, and lime before adding the ice, rum, and soda water). While that’ll certainly transport you to the streets of Havana, we recommend experimenting with some different flavors — we’re partial to raspberry mojitos for a real summer-vacay vibe.
Hawaii’s Beloved Cocktail: Mai Tai
Like many cocktails, the beginnings of the Mai Tai cocktail are disputed. Most believe it was created in Oakland, California in 1944 when Vic Bergeron (aka Trader Vic) served his concoction to friends visiting from Tahiti, to which they replied in Tahitian, “Maita’i roa a’e,” essentially meaning, “The best.” The name stuck and this Polynesian-inspired drink can be seen on most restaurant and bar menus throughout Hawaii (Monkeypod Kitchen is an island favorite for their special Mai Tais).
Standard Mai Tai ingredients include light and dark rum, Curaçao liqueur, orgeat syrup, and lime juice. Shake and serve this cocktail while listening to sounds of the ocean on YouTube to feel like you’re sitting along the beach in Maui.
Spain’s Chosen Cocktail: Sangria
Summers in Spain — especially beach towns like Ibiza or in the Canary Islands — are best spent sipping on a refreshing, fruity glass of sangria. Although Sangria dates back hundreds of years, it didn’t hit the United States’ radar until it was served at the Spanish World Area during the 1964 World’s Fair in New York.
Typical ingredients include Spanish wines from the country’s Rioja region, like Tempranillo, plus brandy, sugar, orange juice, and slices of fruit such as apples and strawberry. Ready-made sangria is available at wine and liquor stores, but part of the fun is creating your own mix with your favorite fruits. Salud!
Brazil’s Exemplary Cocktail: Caipirinha
From the beaches of Rio de Janeiro to the sidewalks of Sao Paulo, the most popular cocktail in Brazil is the caipirinha. As with most cocktails, its origin story is a bit muddled, though many believe that a version of it was first used as medicine during the Spanish Flu.
The main ingredient in the cocktail is cachaca, a Brazilian spirit distilled from fermented sugarcane juice. There are just two other ingredients in the cocktail — sugar and fresh lime juice — making for a fresh and simple drink. For a more modern and tart take, add passionfruit.
Peru’s Perfect Cocktail: Pisco Sour
Peru may be best-known for its stunning Incan Machu Picchu ruins or the wide expanses of beach in Lima, but any 18-and-older traveler to the country will likely taste its famous pisco sours.
Aptly named, the cocktail is made with pisco, a spirit similar to brandy, plus fresh limes (the sour), simple syrup, raw egg white, and Angostura bitters. Note that both Peru and Chile claim the pisco sour as their national drink, though the Chilean version excludes egg and bitters.
Italy’s Classic Cocktail: Aperol Spritz
Any trip to the Italian beaches of Positano, Capri, and Sardinia is made better with a classic, citrusy Aperol spritz. While we love Italian wines like Chianti and beer like Peroni, warm days in Italy call for a refreshing cold drink like the Aperol spritz. Aperol, a bitter Italian apéritivo, was invented in 1919, and the spritz was created a few decades later, though it only gained popularity among a U.S. audience in recent years.
The classic spritz is made with Aperol, Prosecco, and sparkling water, plus an orange garnish.
Bali’s Booze-Free Cocktail: Fresh Watermelon Juice
Although delicious alcohol-free versions of cocktails exist, for the most simple, natural beverages, Bali does it best. The island is renowned for its wellness offerings, and that extends to its beverages, which includes an array of fresh juices and smoothies made with fruits found throughout the island. We’re especially partial to the fresh watermelon juices that are sold along the beaches and at restaurants in top tourist spots like Seminyak, Canggu, and Ubud.
To make it at home, all you need is fresh watermelon and a blender, or you can add other ingredients that satisfy your tastebuds such as citrus fruits, sweeteners like honey, or liquor such as rum.
___
At Oyster.com
©2020 Oyster.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.