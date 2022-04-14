The art of rosé winemaking: A masterclass at Napa Valley Wine Academy

Summer is coming, and to me, that means it’s rosé season. I drink mostly reds during the winter, but when it’s warm, it’s time for pink. For me, the ideal rosé wine is light, refreshing and youthful. That doesn’t necessarily make it less complex than a bigger, darker wine.

To get sommeliers and others ready for rosé season, Napa Valley Wine Academy held a seminar on the subject.

It covered both still and sparkling wines, and taught me some things new even after 25 years of attending a technical seminar on wine and talking to countless winemakers who make rosé here, in southern France, and in Italy and Spain.

These speakers were all local winemakers and this was no fluffy talk about pairing pretty wines with summer parties. They discussed technical rosé styles, still versus sparkling wine, regional style and quality possibilities, varietal style and quality possibilities, winemaking decisions, consumer demand, packaging, vintage and price.

Here, however, we focus on what might be more important to wine lovers, not necessarily winemakers, sommeliers or educators.

One caveat: The discussion was heavy on Pinot Noir rosés, a minor player in the market, although they did include some others, such as the famed wines of Provence using Miraval from Côtes de Provence as an example. Best known for being partly owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (who are divorcing), the wine is made by the respected Perrin family and is an excellent example of the popular pale Provence rosés that have exploded in popularity in the market.

One thing that struck me, however, was that, aside from Chandon’s sparkling brut rosés and Miraval from Provence, the wines in the seminar were made in small quality, some mostly to offer something different to winery visitors or club members. They weren’t aimed at the mass market that has discovered the charm of rosés.

The moderator was Julie Lumgair, a consulting winemaker who has worked in both Napa and Sonoma counties.

Speakers included:

• Lise Asimont, who owns Dot Wine and is both a viticulturist and winemaker;

• Cathy Corison, an icon in the industry who has been making wine for 45 years;

• Chris Kajani, general manager and winemaker at Bouchaine in Carneros;

• Pauline Lhote, director of winemaking at Chandon;

• Marisa Taylor, general manager and head winemaker at Rutherford Hill Winery;

• Carol Shelton, who owns Carol Shelton Wines in Russian River Valley and also has also been making wine for 45 years. She couldn’t attend but Lumgair presented her remarks.

A difference in techniques

Still and sparkling rosés are made quite differently. In fact, the sparklers use a technique rarely employed for still wines and disallowed in France except in Champagne: blending red and white whites to create a pink one.

Traditional still rosés were made primarily from relatively light varieties, picking the grapes barely ripe and fermenting the juice on its skins just long enough to pick up some color from the skins. (Of course, all popular wine grapes have clear juice we call white).

The color depends on the length of contact, and very pale wines are in at the moment, although some traditional favorites like Tavel rosé are fairly dark.

Most are aged a short time in stainless steel or neutral used oak or large wood tanks, which impart little flavor. These wines tend to be light, moderate in alcohol, and perfect for a summer afternoon.

As Pinot Noir is relatively light and low in tannin, it makes excellent rosés, but it generally has greater value as a still red wine or in Champagne-style sparkling wines, so it is rarely used for rosés.

Another approach to making rosés is called saignée, French for bleed, to drain or bleed some of the pink juice off early in making red wines.

This is supposed to concentrate the remining red wine but leaves the alcohol and some extracted polyphenols of the grapes in the drained rosé must. This can make an ungainly rosé, one that’s too alcoholic and tannic.

Many of the wines we tasted blended the two techniques, direct to press with a little saignée.

There’s one other source of rosé rarely mentioned: pink grapes. Pinot Gris or Pinot Grigio grapes and some others are actually pink, not gray (Red grapes are called black by winemakers). If you ferment them with longer skin contact, as with red wines, the juice is pink.

Bouchaine makes a pink Vin Gris (traditionally a white or very pale pink wine from red grapes) from Pinot Noir wines infected with viruses and growing in a location that prevents them from developing full color.

The other wines tasted showed a spectrum of varieties and techniques:

Miraval is made in Provence conventionally from Cinsault, Grenache, Rolle (Vermentino, a white grape), with 5% Syrah, some saigneé. It is aged briefly in 95% stainless steel with 5% bâtonnage (lees stirred) in the barrel.

Lise Asimont of Dot poured a conventional 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir Russian River Valley.

Rutherford Hill’s Rosé was made by Marisa Taylor from Napa Valley Merlot, and produced like a conventional southern French rosé with a short fermentation and treatment much like a white wine.

Carol Shelton’s Wild Thing Rendezvous Rosé was made from old Mendocino County vines, 80% Zinfandel and 20% Carignane, the reverse of its usual mix. It was modeled after Tavel-style wines in the southern Rhône with a deeper color and flavor. It was virtually dry and couldn’t be confused with white Zinfandel in spite of its large component of Zin.

The final wine was Corazòn Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé from Cathy Corison in St. Helena. Made by the saignée method from her red grapes, it was aged for six months in small barrels. It might be described as a rosé for fans of her traditional Cabernets. She sells it for $40 but admits that it doesn’t make financial sense. “It’s fun to make and fun to drink,” she said.

A different method for sparkling rosé

Unlike still rosé wines, sparkling versions are usually a blend of clear (“white”) wine with some red wine, or as we learned, colored juice created via flash détante, a sophisticated technique that heats grapes to 176 degrees in a vacuum chamber for quick extraction of color, or extracted from grapes with alcohol. This gives better consistency than just mixing in red wine.

Not surprisingly, it’s favored by Chandon, who adopted it from its French parent in Champagne, Moët et Chandon. The red juice amounts to a small percentage of the blend.

Chandon makes two rosés: Brut Rosé, aged for 12 months, is bright, fresh and lively, and Étoile Rosé Carneros of multiple vintages is aged for 5 years. The latter seems much like an aged blanc Champagne, with definite yeasty notes and, frankly, not exhibiting what we normally seek in rosé. But it compares with its elegant French cousins.

We also tasted a Möet & Chandon semi-doux rosé Champagne, which is quite sweet and perfect for weddings where most of the party isn’t used to dry wines. American producers make similar wines; Iron Horse even calls its white version Wedding Cuvée.

Bouchaine also makes a vintage Sparkling Champagne Method Brut Rosé of Pinot Noir 60%, Chardonnay 40% from Napa and Sonoma Carneros. It’s comparable to other fine bubbly.

A summary

It was an interesting seminar, but a few wines stood out for summer drinking:

The Miraval, in spite of its borrowed notoriety, is what most people look for in a still rosé. Other wines from the Perrin family are comparable and may cost a little less.

The Chardon Brut Rosé (and the rare Bouchaine equivalent) will make any party or dinner a little more fun.

And the Rutherford Hill Merlot Rosé would be the perfect wine for your Easter ham or Thanksgiving turkey.