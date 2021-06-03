The Chardonnay Classic kick-off

The non-profit Patron Foundation recently hosted the inaugural three-day Chardonnay Classic at Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina Resorts to benefit the Somm Foundation. The Patron Foundation is dedicated to the people who power the hospitality industry.

The SommFoundation (The Guild of Sommeliers Education Foundation) is a California 501c3 nonprofit corporation. Its mission is “to assist wine and spirits professionals to achieve the highest level of proficiency and accreditation in the food and beverage industry.”

The weekend event included 22 tasting experiences, seminars led by master sommeliers, a concert, lunches, dinners and informal tastings. Geared to industry experts as well as amateur enthusiasts, activities were held from 9 am to 11 pm each day.

Master sommelier Jay Fletcher is the executive director of Fine Wine and master sommelier for Southern Wine and Spirits of Colorado. When asked about the revived popularity of chardonnay, Fletcher said he’s always liked the varietal.

“For 20 years, chardonnay styles surrendered to ripeness. For example, you’d have smoked salmon with oaked chardonnay. It was too much for many people. Now, wineries are producing more unoaked chardonnay and those who never liked it are enjoying it.”