The deep roots of Titus Vineyards

While the new tasting room and winery for Titus Vineyards is pure 21st century in its open, minimalist style, the roots of the winery go back 50 years, and its vineyards even further -- the land has been farmed for more than 150 years.

Dr. Lee Titus had moved to California during the Great Depression, and after serving in World War II, he attended medical school and specialized in radiology. Ruth Titus grew up in San Francisco's North Beach, the daughter of immigrants from the Piemonte region of Italy who owned a bakery business. Ruth spent family vacations in Calistoga where she helped friends harvest grapes and came to love the wine country. They settled in Sonoma and became the parents of four boys.

In the 1960s, they decided to find a patch of land in Napa Valley for their family. On Silverado Trail, north of St. Helena, where the valley begins to narrow, they found three parcels for sale, 50 acres on the valley floor. The vineyards were planted to long-forgotten varietals like Mondeuce, Burger and Golden Chasselas, as well as Pinot Noir, a grape not particularly well-suited to the warm upvalley climate. They decided replanting was in order and chose the five classic Bordeaux varieties of grapes. The family enterprise was underway. Their first harvest was in 1969.

In 1972 they added a 10-acre vineyard on Ehlers Lane just a half-mile north of their ranch vineyard. Replanted to Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Verdot on dense, rocky volcanic soils, the vines of the Ehlers Estate Vineyard yield quite a different expression of Cabernet fruit than their Ranch vineyards.

Until 1990, the family sold their fruit to valley wineries, Charles Krug, Beaulieu Vineyards, Cuvaison, Quail Ridge, and Pine Ridge. It was sons, Eric and Philip, who took the next step, and made wine from their grapes. The next step, in the new century, was building the winery.

Today Phillip is director of winemaking and Eric, a doctor himself -- of biology-- manages the winery and vineyards, with a low-intensity sustainable approach to farming, avoiding pesticides, biocides, unnecessary and encouraging cover crops, native species and soil health. Their winegrowing practices evolved with their understanding of their land, the brothers say, and "with a founding vision that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts" their wines are meticulously blended. Their vision, 50 years in the making, is now looking ahead to the next 50 years.