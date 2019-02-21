As Oscar Wilde wrote, life imitates art. If it sometimes resembles an opera, then Vanessa Conlin is seeing hers play out in two acts, with the curtain about to come up on a third.
Act one has literally been a production: a career onstage singing opera in New York, preceded by an East Coast education full of music study and performance. The second act takes place here in Napa Valley, where the respected wine expert works from an equally unique stage of her own creation.
Last fall, Conlin, a former ensemble member of Puccini’s “La Bohème” and head of wine for the online retailer Wine Access, took her place in line to become a Master of Wine. It’s a role she has gravitated to since changing careers nearly 15 years ago. The professional credential, perhaps the most coveted in the wine industry, is offered by the UK’s Institute of Masters of Wine and currently held by only 378 people worldwide.
In September, Conlin received news that she had passed the first two parts of the notoriously difficult Master of Wine exam. Assuming she clears the final hurdle of an accepted research paper in early September, she’ll officially attach a long-sought “MW” title to her name. And so will begin her third act.
Academic rigor has informed both of Conlin’s career pursuits so far. She went to a prestigious boarding school in Richmond, Virginia, then moved up to New York to attend Manhattan School of Music for its four-year bachelors program. She finished in three, graduating in 1999 with a degree in vocal performance. Inspired by opera in particular, she immediately headed to Boston University, where she received a Masters of Music two years later.
“And after that, I moved back to New York City and started working in the music industry,” Conlin said, last October, seated at an outdoor table at Oxbow Market. “I was singing for a living. And eventually I got into wine.”
It had been just a few weeks since the good news arrived from London regarding her exam results. Sharing her story that cool fall morning, it turns out that classical music has been its virtual soundtrack from the beginning.
Conlin was born in north Texas and spent her early years there. Her father, Thomas Conlin, an accomplished conductor, was music director at the time for The Amarillo Symphony. While she was still in grade school, her family relocated to Charleston, West Virginia, where the elder Conlin took over as the artistic director and conductor for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, a position he held for nearly 20 years. Her mother, Renay, is a former opera singer and teacher who eventually moved to the business side of music.
With her parents’ influence, Conlin’s predisposition to studying music wouldn’t surprise anyone. But she enjoyed some unique experiences in the working world, as well.
“I was performing professionally as an opera singer and did a show on Broadway,” she recounted. “It was Baz Luhrmann’s production of “La Bohème,” and we were nominated for a Tony Award. We didn’t win, but I was in the ensemble. It was really cool, because it was a full Italian opera on Broadway. It was great to see a new audience get excited about that medium.”
Though the opportunity to work under Luhrmann, the director best known for the 2001 film “Moulin Rouge,” was a highlight of Conlin’s young career, she noted that the ensemble role during La Bohème’s seven-month run was an exception to what she called the “gig-to-gig” nature of the profession, in which “you’re working, and then you’re not working for a while until you go to another gig, and it’s always a lot of travel.”
Via moments of down time in New York, Conlin came to her interest in wine more or less by her own lights. She was living a hectic artist’s schedule, but in a vibrant, distracting city full of restaurants and wine retailers. Like opera and classical music, wine would come to represent a world of almost limitless study, which appealed to her intellect. Unlike the works of Puccini, Mozart, and Brahms, however, she’d had little previous exposure to it.
“My parents now love wine, and they’ve learned a lot about it through me,” she explained, “but when I was growing up, they would maybe have a dinner party once in a while. That was the only time that wine was in our house.”
“There was something about wine that really interested me for some reason,” which led her to explore continuing education options. She found a good one in Greenwich Village: a night wine class for amateurs at The New School. “I just wanted to learn a little bit more, so I signed up.”
Ask any 10 wine professionals, from high-profile winemakers down to pavement-pounding sales representatives, and seven or eight of them will probably mention a specific bottle that opened their eyes to how exciting wine can be. For Conlin, the epiphany came with that New School class; it might as well have been written into the syllabus, such was the sway the learning experience had over her.
She recalled coming home with pages of notes on “the coolest thing I’d ever heard,” the complex subject of wine. “It was all the stuff that I’d always wondered about, and I just said, ‘There’s so much here, I will never, ever be bored. Or not have something to keep learning about.’”
“Basically,” she summed up, “I just changed careers.”
For the dedication it took Conlin to get through a higher music education and onto some big New York stages, allowing wine to dictate a career left turn required an equal amount of passion. Restaurant management and wine retailing are far less glamorous than performing opera, at least to an outsider. She had to throw herself onto a completely different stage.
But she had a strategy. Following the New School, she enrolled at the respected International Wine Center in Midtown Manhattan, the first wine organization in the U.S. to offer Wine & Spirit Education Trust courses. (In another first, the IWC is run by Mary Ewing-Mulligan, a Master of Wine and the first American woman to earn the title.)
A consummate student, Conlin sailed through Ewing-Mulligan’s instruction and earned the WSET Diploma credential, the traditional stepping-off qualification for students who plan to pursue the MW title.
In 2005, Conlin began a series of wine jobs in New York. “I worked at a number of different places,” she said, from minimum wage retail on the Upper West Side to managing a Harlem wine bar, “mostly to just learn about wine and to be around it.”
She spent some time working for a French importer and, in a perfect twist, served her first bottles of wine across the street from Lincoln Center at Cafe Fiorello, a neighborhood institution for the pre-symphony and opera crowd.
Exposure to the MW program was something she shared with a close friend, Mary Margaret McCamic, who became a Master of Wine in 2016. The pair started their IWC wine studies at the same time.
“In these wine classes, you sit next to a lot of people, and sometimes they’re people you click with, and sometimes they’re not,” McCamic said recently over the phone. “Vanessa and I were kind of laughing at the same comments and making little comments to each other. And our friendship just kind of grew from there.”
McCamic is a North Carolina native who swam competitively at UNC Chapel Hill and, like Conlin, pursued a graduate degree. She received a Master of Education and for a brief period taught high school English before “intellectual curiosity,” as she put it, led her to wine. Conlin’s and her similar stories don’t end with their academic achievements.
“Wine was sort of this bug that we all got and we just couldn’t shake,” she said. “Vanessa was very driven studying for the Master of Wine exam and is just an exceptionally talented opera singer. She was a very good performer and could handle stress under pressure. I was an athlete, a college swimmer. And so there’s sort of this internal competitiveness and desire to learn more that drove us, I think, to work in wine ultimately.”
As an MW, McCamic wears a number of hats in Napa Valley. She’s a sales and education specialist who also imports high-end French Burgundy. Back in 2012, she started traveling to California for job interviews and would visit Conlin and her classical pianist husband, Curt Pajer, in Napa, where the couple had relocated in 2010.
“After living in New York, we wanted a total change of pace, and I really wanted to be close to the vineyards,” Conlin said of the move west. “I decided that I absolutely had to be in Napa.”
For his willingness to embrace California, the supportive Pajer was rewarded with a job as musical director in the opera department of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music where he still works today.
Conlin may be a former musician — and a student of both music and wine — but she is still a natural performer: tall, dark-haired, and vivacious, with an easy laugh that rounds out her stage presence and poise; she’s rather allegro con brio, or “cheerful with great energy,” like the fourth movement of Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, one of her favorite pieces of music — though she admitted that the second movement of that work “reduces me to tears every time.”
Around their house, tears my flow occasionally for Beethoven, but Conlin noted that she’s also a jazz fan and “a big classic rock person” who loves U2, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones. “We listen to music non-stop,” she said. “Of course, I grew up with classical music and, honestly, if Curt and I are going to listen to classical music at home, we stop everything and just sit and listen.”
(As Queen’s Freddie Mercury, that latter-day Oscar Wilde, told a rock journalist in 1977, “we break a lot of rules. It’s unheard of to combine opera with a rock theme, my dear.”)
Relating her music studies from years ago to the rigorous MW program, she pointed to differences and similarities. She was part of a tight-knit group of Napa Valley colleagues who comprised “this amazing tasting group” that gets together regularly on Sundays to taste and discuss wines. It was a contrast to her academic days in New York and Boston.
“To pursue music, there are definitely group activities. You know, you participate in courses, or you’re in an opera or something, but so much of it is sitting alone by yourself in a practice room. And a lot of the MW is studying by yourself, too, but it also really requires you to kind of be out there, talking to people and learning.”
“One of the things I love the most about the program is when you say you’re studying for [the MW], people will be very open with you,” she said. “I think there’s much more of a sort of a competitive spirit in music. No one’s going to ask, ‘Hey, how did you sing that beautiful high C? Can you tell me?’ But if you go to a winemaker and you say, ‘How did you make that?’ they’ll tell you.”
To apply to the Master of Wine program, Conlin needed the recommendation of an existing MW, whom she found in Peter Marks, the Napa-based vice president of Education for Constellation Brands. Marks is an industry veteran who earned the title in 1995 and has mentored or advised many wine students since then.
“Vanessa’s there because she wants not only to better herself but be somebody who can help and contribute to the wine industry,” he said recently at his office in south Napa. “Her ability to be both intellectual and artistic means she can see things from all angles. And wine, you know, it’s an art and a skill. I think she’s able to embody all of that very well.”
Back in his acceptance year, Marks won the Institute of Masters of Wine’s annual Bollinger Medal, awarded for the highest blind-tasting score in that portion of the exam. It was a feather that failed to find Conlin’s cap in 2018. Her friend McCamic, who also won the Bollinger prize, nonetheless described her as “a fabulous taster” and a dedicated fellow student of wine.
“I think she saw how much I enjoyed the process,” McCamic said of her friend. “And other people she knew, of course. There were so many other MWs, I’m sure, who influenced her decision. But I know for a fact that she saw how much I enjoyed it, and I think she just wasn’t ready to be done studying.”
At this point, with the grueling MW exams behind her, Conlin’s studies are two-thirds complete. That last hurdle of a research paper is her academic preoccupation these days, but occasionally it has to give way to her position at Wine Access (and probably vice-versa).
Recently, on an extended work trip to Bordeaux, she spent a couple of weeks making selections for Wine Access to sell via their website. The Cabernet-based wines of the chateaux she visited may have reminded her of Oakville or Stags Leap. Conlin has certainly developed the palate and expertise over the last 15 years to differentiate between the world’s two great Cabernet regions, and that’s just scratching the surface of her knowledge. In wine, as with music before it, she shows mastery.