The Festival of the Bells at Grgich Hills: Roots of Peace looks to Ukraine

The Festival of the Bells at Grgich Hills Estate Winery on Dec. 2 and 3 drew an international gathering of supporters, not just to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Roots of Peace and its mission to rid the world of landmines but also to look ahead to the daunting task of helping Ukraine recover from its invasion by Russia.

The festival drew its inspiration from two women, both mothers: Violet Grgich, now president of Grgich Hills, who as a child found a string of bells lying hidden in a lake and concluded this was a miracle; and Heidi Kuhn, a mother of four living a comfortable life in Marin when she decided to make her life's work to make the world safer for other children.

"A bell is a call to action," said Kuhn, who launched Roots of Peace from her living room to "turn mines to vines," not only only removing landmines left behind in war-torn countries but restoring the land for farming and "cultivating peace through agriculture."

Kuhn found support for her project from Napa Valley vintners, including Robert Mondavi, Tor Kenward and Diane Disney Milller.

Miljenko "Mike" Grgich called her "a force of nature" and accompanied Kuhn on one of Roots of Peace's first missions to his homeland in Croatia, which had been devastated by the war of independence, 1991-1995. Grgich, who turns 100 next April, watched the lived-streamed proceedings of the first Festival of the Bells from his winter home in La Quinta.

Violet Grgich, continuing her father's commitment, said farmers and vintners of Napa Valley, "stand in solidarity with the global farming family. Her father, she added, added his praise to what Kuhn's project is accomplishing.

In 25 years, the fledgling nonprofit has grown to an international organization that manages $85 million in grants and has worked in Afghanistan, Angola, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Cambodia, Iraq, Israel, Palestine, Vietnam and Zimbabwe. Roots of Peace has successfully removed more than 100,000 landmines and other unexploded devices and planted more than 7 million fruit trees and vines.

The festival, which comprised a forum and a fundraising community party, drew members of the San Francisco consular corps, including Ukraine, Japan, Israel, Hungary, the Philippines and Ireland, as well as a special envoy from the EU also came to Grgich Hills for the event.

Even as Kuhn told the group that an estimated 60 million landmines remain in 60 countries around the world, including now in Ukraine, "the bread basket of Europe," the mood at the event was upbeat.

"Do not underestimate the Napa Valley," said Khazar Ibrahim, ambassador from Azerbaijan to the U.S.

Ukraine

Retired U.S. ambassador to Cambodia, Kenneth Quinn, moderated a forum that included Dmytro Kushneruk, consul general of Ukraine in San Francisco, Ramil Azizov from ANAMA National Demining Organization from Azerbaijan, and Chehab Elawar, a board member of Rotary Peace Action Group as well as Ibrahim.

Quinn noted that even as Roots of Peace continues working to remove landmines, more are being planted, especially in Ukraine, which continues to fight back the Russian invasion, which began in February.

Kushneruk told the gathering that "almost 30% of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated with Russian mines."

With the arrival of winter and the destruction of Ukrainian power infrastructure, even a simple task like going into the forest to find firewood has become life-threatening because of the possibility of encountering a landmine.

In response, Kuhn said, Roots of Peace is partnering with Rotary in Ukraine to launch a demining program in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine.

Kushnerek said, “this demining project is essential for Ukraine because landmines are one of the big problems we face in the middle of the war. Those explosives are affecting our communities, especially children and civilians not involved in the fighting. Huge land parcels have seen substantial growth of explosive devices planted by Russian occupation in fields, villages, and towns."

A message from Tatiana Godak, president, Rotary E-Club of Ukraine, praised the Roots of Peace initiative, which she wrote, will "substantially contribute" as "Ukrainians and Rotarians make Ukraine safe again and rebuild destroyed and (military) polluted areas."

"We have this moment," Quinn added, "because Ukraine is so tragically involved in this war they didn't start. It's heart-breaking to what see what's happening because it's so undeserved."

Demonstrating the spirit that has garnered world-wide admiration, Kushnerek said, at the beginning of the war, most of the world expected the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian aggression to only last a few days, "but now the heroic Ukrainian people proved we are strong, and we will not lose this war."

In areas where the Russian army has been forced back, Kushnerek told the audience, "they are saying, 'we may be without electricity, maybe without heat, maybe without water, but most importantly, we are without Russians.'"

Testimony

Quinn also shared his own experiences when, as ambassador to Cambodia, his residence came under rocket fire. "It's hard to describe when suddenly it hits," he said. "You're confronted with 'what's happening?" "What do I do?"

His reaction and that of his wife was to throw themselves down to cover their children. "Whatever your religion, or even if you don't have a religion, you pray that the rocket will hit you and not your child," he said. Quinn's son, now grown, accompanied his dad to the Festival of the Bells.

Quinn, who started his diplomatic career with six years of service in Vietnam, said he learned about the power of agriculture first-hand in Vietnam and Cambodia. "If you can make roads and plant crops, it's more powerful than all the boots on the ground. It is pax agricultura."

On the other hand, he said, as along as land mines remain, a war is not over. "The last casualty of World War II has yet to take place," he said.

In Cambodia, he said, the brutal Khmer Rouge, who ruled the country between 1976 and 1979, were finally defeated in part by programs that gave people "three essentials: food, shelter and landmine removal."

After learning about the work of Roots of Peace, Quinn has become a senior advisor to the group.

"This work is so important," he said. "It saves the lives of people and brings them back to the land and producing food, and back to peace, the most important thing."

The forum also heard from people who had first-hand knowledge of landmines, including Daniel Uval, who had traveled from his home in Israel.

Uval was 11 years old in 2010 when his family went to the Golan Heights in Israel play in the snow. What was supposed to be a day of fun ended when he stepped on a hidden land mine.

"It changed my life forever," said Uval who lost half of one leg. "I decided I didn't want what happened to me to happen to anyone else."

Learning of Kuhn's work, he contacted Roots of Peace and subsequently, Kuhn negotiated a project, led by a Palestinian mother and a retired Israeli Army general, to begin removing landmines around Bethlehem; these had been in place since the 1949 war of independence in Israel.

"It is important to me to give back what I can," Uval said. "If we all did this, the world would be a better place."

Sera Koulabdara, executive director of Legacies of War, described her experience as a 6-year-old in Cambodia when a classmate, walking home from school on the same route they followed every day, stepped on an unexploded device.

Only 30% of the massive amounts of bombs the U.S. dropped on Cambodia during secret bombing raids on that country in 1969, under the Nixon administration, exploded, Koulabdara said. "Landmines cannot distinguish between a 6-year-old child and a military combatant or a famer going out to work in the fields."

Ringing the bells

Twenty-five years after she put her 2-year-old son in a backpack to attend the 1997 signing of the Ottawa Accords that banned the use of landmines, and subsequently founded Roots of Peace, Heidi Kuhn is now the grandmother of six. She said both her children and grand-children will be getting gifts in their Christmas stocking telling them that a donation to the landmine removal in Ukraine was made in their names.

"Removing a landmine and planting a grape give is an act of peace," Kuhn said. "World peace starts at the roots. This is from the heart of Napa Valley to the land mines of Ukraine. Our goal is to ring a bell. A warning. To stop putting landmines in the earth."

Donation information can be found at Roots of Peace’s website: www.rootsofpeace.org.