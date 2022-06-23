The Home Winemakers Classic returns in person, benefits Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council

The 39th annual Home Winemakers Classic will return July 9, 2022, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa. It is a benefit for the Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council.

“The event was canceled in 2020 and held virtually last year,” said Cindy Kerson, Home Winemakers Classic event chair and board member of the Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council.

“This year, we have over 20 home winemakers, judging, sponsorships and a silent auction with wines from some of Napa Valley’s top wineries. It’s fun for everyone. The home winemakers are unbonded and can’t sell their wine, so it’s the only place to taste their fantastic offerings.”

While the event promises to be a rollicking good time, the cause is a serious one. This event originated in 1982 by the Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department as a way to raise money for their volunteer efforts.

In 2021, the Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council took over the event. The council is a separate nonprofit organization made up of a group of local residents and property owners who work together with the Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department and organizations like the Napa Communities Fire Wise Foundation to reduce the risk of wildland fires.

Among its other educational programs, the council runs the volunteer community outreach and education program, Neighbors in Need, helping those too infirm or unable to reduce fuel around their homes at no cost to the home occupant. Kerson said they work 10 to 12 projects a year. Volunteers also conduct residential wildfire risk evaluations.

Kerson has a personal connection to the Mt. Veeder volunteer fire department.

“I first learned about them in 2017, when they saved my house,” she said. “The first Home Winemakers Classic events were to support the firehouse. Now it goes to help Neighbors in Need.”

She stressed that the wines to be sampled are of excellent quality.

“People should know this isn’t junk wine. Some of the judges are very well-known professional winemakers, some are wine chemists; this isn’t amateur judging but an impressive group of respected judges. Every year we award the Nathan Fay Award for Best in Show, named after one of the first home winemakers.”

Fay was a renowned grape grower about whom a 2001 “Wine Spectator” article said, “Stag's Leap Wine Cellars founder Warren Winiarski attributes his decision to settle in the Stags Leap District to the superb quality of Fay's homemade wines, especially the 1968 Cabernet.”

In fact, several previous contenders in the Home Winemakers Classic have joined the winemaking industry.

David Huang and Clint Holdsworth now are co-presidents and managing partners of David Clinton Wine Cellars.

“We met as neighbors and a small group of us started making wine under the name of Double Barrel,” said Huang, who is also a practicing physician. “We made cabernet and merlot with the first vintage in 2005. It was pretty good. I started taking wine classes at night after work.”

“We entered the Home Winemaker competition and got compliments, which was encouraging,” said Holdsworth. “There’s a lot of trading going on between the winemakers. The competition is social and open, with winemakers trading information. There’s a lot of information sharing and winemakers from all over; like Monterey and the Central Valley. It’s interesting to hear their perspectives.”

“Another gratifying aspect of the Home Winemaker event is in giving a bottle of wine to another winemaker; it’s personal and unique. You get great feedback and it’s good to get a critical review. It brings people together and establishes relationships.”

Huang added, “The Home Winemaker Classic is a way to share with friends and a good community event.”

Kari Auringer is the winemaker for Cornerstone Cellars in Yountville and consulting winemakers for both Silver Trident Winery in Yountville and Work Vineyard in Calistoga. She first made a Zinfandel in her backyard with grapes from Amador County in 2001 and entered the Home Winemakers event in 2004.

“I have a photo from that Classic and it looks like I won two first place ribbons and a third-place ribbon,” she said when asked about early successes. “At the second event in 2005 I won a first and a third-place ribbon.”

What advice would she give to other amateur winemakers?

“I suggest that you taste and evaluate as much wine as you can,” said Auringer. “See what others are doing and ask questions. Most people are happy to share their knowledge and offer advice. Make connections and stay in contact with fellow winemakers. Start a tasting group with fellow home winemakers.”

Huang and Holdsworth offered their advice. “It’s fun but some education in science is critical,” said Holdsworth. “We’re fortunate to live in Napa and have access to good quality fruit. It’s important to have the right equipment, whether rented, borrowed or bought. Winemaking is time sensitive, so you must be ready to go with what you need.”

“I’d say have a wine group with different tastes and backgrounds,” said Huang. “It’s more fun that way. Take classes to get the science background. Learn the mistakes to avoid.”

Retired Napa County Fire Company Station 16, the Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Captain Gary Green praised the Home Winemakers Classic. “It’s a great mini conference where the winemakers can talk to each other and the public can taste great wines,” he said. “The money raised supports the defense of peoples’ homes in the area and that’s a wonderful cause.”

Organizers of the 39th Home Winemakers Classic hope to raise $30,000 for the MVFSC in their fire safe outreach efforts.

For tickets and more information homewinemakersclassic.com.