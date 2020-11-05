The House of Saka's new use for grapes

House of Saka can be found at Napa Valley Cannabis Collective, and shortly at Herbivore, also in Napa. It is also possible to order from the website and have it delivered to your door.

The women I subsequently spoke with felt the beverages were presented in an “innovative and beautiful way.” I have to agree. The elegant label impressed me — beautifully done and feminine without being too “girly.” Like them, I felt that the two 2 ounce pours I enjoyed left me with that warm glow one might enjoy after a glass or two of wine.

I also spoke to men, who were fans and much less concerned about who might see them making a purchase.

You may have noticed my use of the word “beverage” instead of “alcohol-free wine.” The law prohibits the manufacturers to use wine-related verbiage or descriptors for the infused drinks, not even to say that Saka White is made from Chardonnay grapes or to call their “pink” a “blush.”[ Even though the Napa Valley is at the center of the product, information cannot be shared about the specific vineyards involved.