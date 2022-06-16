'The Legacy of Don and Sally Schmitt

Yountville Arts presents "The Legacy of Sally & Don Schmitt" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in the Yountville Community Center.

Following the death of Sally Schmitt in March, and the subsequent publication of her cookbook memoir "Six California Kitchens," the event is designed to bring family, friends, chefs and residents together to honor the history, spirit and culinary contributions that Sally and Don Schmitt made to Yountville and the Napa Valley.

The Schmitt family moved from Fresno to Yountville in 1967, Don having taken the job of re-imagining the old Grossinger Estate Winery. Their influence began when Don opened the Vintage 1870 shopping arcade and Sally created the Vintage Café, followed by a second restaurant, the Chutney Kitchen.

Sally quickly became known for her farm-to-table cooking style decades before it became a popular trend. In 1974 the Schmitts left Vintage 1870 and the restaurants and moved down Washington Street to a rundown old building, historically known as The French Laundry.

With the help of their children, they restored the building and opened the French Laundry restaurant in 1978, with Sally in the kitchen and Don at the front of the house welcoming guests and assisting with wine choices.

As their business enterprises thrived, Don became more interested in the future of the town of Yountville. By 1976 he had served on the Town Council for 13 years, including four years as the mayor. He labored to preserve the town’s rural charm while setting the stage for businesses to flourish.

They also generously shared their expertise with others, mentoring aspiring chefs and others drawn to Yountville with a dream.

The stories and experiences of community members who knew Sally and Don are the focus of "The Legacy of Sally & Don Schmitt."

Writer Lori Narlock will serve as moderator to a panel consisting of Byron Hoffman, grandson of Sally and Don and art director of Sally’s new book "Six California Kitchens"; Johnny Schmitt, son of Sally and Don and owner of the Boonville Hotel; chef and cookbook author Cindy Pawlcyn; Yountville businessman George Rothwell; retired chef Joanne Blicker; and Janet Trefethen, co-founder and proprietor of Trefethen Family Vineyards.

Also included in the program is an open mic for others from community to share their memories Sally and Don.

Small bites prepared from Sally’s recipes will be served with wine in the Plaza after the program. Napa Bookmine will be on site to sell copies of "Six California Kitchens."

Pre-sale tickets for the evening are $20 per person. Day-of-event tickets will be $25 at the door. Capacity is limited. Purchase tickets at www.yountvillearts.com and press the ‘events’ button. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for seating, and the program begins promptly at 6 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St.