'The Legacy of Don and Sally Schmitt

Yountville Arts presents "The Legacy of Sally & Don Schmitt" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in the Yountville Community Center.
Following the death of Sally Schmitt in March, and the subsequent publication of her cookbook memoir "Six California Kitchens," the event is designed to bring family, friends, chefs and residents together to honor the history, spirit and culinary contributions that Sally and Don Schmitt made to Yountville and the Napa Valley.
The Schmitt family moved from Fresno to Yountville in 1967, Don having taken the job of re-imagining the old Grossinger Estate Winery. Their influence began when Don opened the Vintage 1870 shopping arcade and Sally created the Vintage Café, followed by a second restaurant, the Chutney Kitchen.
Sally quickly became known for her farm-to-table cooking style decades before it became a popular trend. In 1974 the Schmitts left Vintage 1870 and the restaurants and moved down Washington Street to a rundown old building, historically known as The French Laundry.
With the help of their children, they restored the building and opened the French Laundry restaurant in 1978, with Sally in the kitchen and Don at the front of the house welcoming guests and assisting with wine choices.
As their business enterprises thrived, Don became more interested in the future of the town of Yountville. By 1976 he had served on the Town Council for 13 years, including four years as the mayor. He labored to preserve the town’s rural charm while setting the stage for businesses to flourish.
They also generously shared their expertise with others, mentoring aspiring chefs and others drawn to Yountville with a dream.
Sally Schmitt passed away on March 5, but she left a legacy in the Napa Valley, which she preserved in her memoir, "Six California Kitchens."
The stories and experiences of community members who knew Sally and Don are the focus of "The Legacy of Sally & Don Schmitt."
Writer Lori Narlock will serve as moderator to a panel consisting of Byron Hoffman, grandson of Sally and Don and art director of Sally’s new book "Six California Kitchens"; Johnny Schmitt, son of Sally and Don and owner of the Boonville Hotel; chef and cookbook author Cindy Pawlcyn; Yountville businessman George Rothwell; retired chef Joanne Blicker; and Janet Trefethen, co-founder and proprietor of Trefethen Family Vineyards.
Also included in the program is an open mic for others from community to share their memories Sally and Don.
Small bites prepared from Sally’s recipes will be served with wine in the Plaza after the program. Napa Bookmine will be on site to sell copies of "Six California Kitchens."
Pre-sale tickets for the evening are $20 per person. Day-of-event tickets will be $25 at the door. Capacity is limited. Purchase tickets at www.yountvillearts.com and press the ‘events’ button. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for seating, and the program begins promptly at 6 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St.
Yountville Days Parade 2017
The Vintage High School band marches Sunday up Washington Street toward Yountville Park, where an outdoor festival marked the close of the three-day Yountville Days celebration.
The Sunday morning parade that capped the 40th annual Yountville Days celebration featured three braceros, Mexican-born farmworkers who moved to the U.S. in the two decades after World War II, as grand marshals. Two of the marshals were Rafael Rios (center) and his brother Luis (right), who left their home in El Llano, Michoacan, and became Napa Valley vineyard workers in the 1960s.
The oldest of three Mexican-born braceros honored as grand marshals at Sunday’s Yountville Days parade, Timothy Reyes, 95, left Indaparapeo in Michoacan in 1945, settled in Rutherford and became a longtime vineyard worker for Stag’s Leap and Beaulieu wineries in the Napa Valley. He continues to work every Friday, maintaining a garden for an Oakville landowner.
Rafael Rios II (left) and Timothy Reyes (center), two of the three braceros chosen as grand marshals for Sunday's Yountville Days parade, chat with Mayor John Dunbar before the start of the procession up downtown Washington Street.
A horseman displaying the flags of the U.S. and Mexico makes his way up Washington Street during Sunday's Yountville Days parade, which honored the efforts of braceros in building up the Napa Valley wine industry by selecting three longtime farmworkers to lead the procession as the grand marshals.
Hills Angels, a group of wheelchair users based at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, greeted spectators along downtown Washington Street during the annual Yountville Days parade Sunday morning.
Braceros honored at Yountville Days parade
Braceros honored at Yountville Days parade
Braceros honored at Yountville Days parade
Yountville Days Parade 2017
Children scramble to the curb of downtown Washington Street for candy tossed from various vehicles taking part in Sunday's annual Yountville Days parade.
Yountville Days Parade 2017
Yountville Days Parade 2017
The Napa High School marching band, joined by its peer from Vintage High, anchored the back end of Sunday's procession through downtown for the Yountville Days parade.
Yountville Days Parade 2017
Residents of the Veterans Home of California were among those on parade Sunday morning on the final day of the 40th annual Yountville Days celebration.
Yountville Days Parade 2017
A spectator at a parade review table on Washington Street takes photos of vehicles passing by during the annual Yountville Days parade Sunday morning.
Yountville Days Parade 2017
Yountville Days Parade 2017
Vintage High School's color guard led the way ahead of the marching band on the final leg of Washington Street during the annual Yountville Days parade Sunday morning.
Sally and Don Schmitt in the doorway of the old Yountville building where they created a restaurant, taking its name from the building's original use, the French Laundry.