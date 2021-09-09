The legacy of Filipe and Francisca Morán: On the 20th anniversary of Ceja Family Vineyards, Amelia Ceja looks back to the roots of their success

"Pedro's father and my father were friends," Ceja said. "Pedro's dad had come here also, the same journey; both of them independently fell in love with Napa. In 1967, they both filed the paper work to bring their families here."

"He gave us a number and he gave us a row (of vines) to ourselves. He told us every time you fill a can, you call your number. I was short. I am five feet now; then I was maybe four and a half feet, and maybe 50 pounds. He gave us those five-gallon cans. I wasn't tall enough to reach up to empty my can [in the gondola]. I had to ask Pedro for his help to dump my buckets.

"Pedro tells everyone -- and it's probably true -- that for the first few buckets I ate most of the grapes. But they were so good. At the end of the day, I made $3. I was so proud.

"I told my dad, 'Someday I am going to have a vineyard of my own.' And he said, 'I know you will.' I had forgotten this but he told me years later. Pedro felt the same way. Both Pedro and I feel that that day we had the sense of what we wanted to do."

Pedro's family had arrived a week before the Moráns, but with seven children, they were still busy getting settled and had not enrolled Pedro, also 12, in school. "My father told them how to do it. I was glad that the following week, there was another kid in Special Ed with me: Pedro."