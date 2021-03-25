The Lovall Valley experiment: A remote Napa region produces an exceptional Sauvignon Blanc

“As Sauvignon Blanc lovers, we were intrigued by the idea of making a very high-end Sauvignon Blanc.”

Melka said, “I said let’s try to evaluate the quality of what is planted, and go from there.”

The second thing that captured their interest was Lovall Valley’s distinctive, exceptionally cool micro-climate. “It was much cooler than we expected, with wet soil, hills draining down in to a creek,” Koschitzky said. As a result, everything from pruning to bud break to harvest happens two to three weeks later than is typical.

For example, Melka said, “We make Sauvignon Blanc from Coombsville and we harvest there two or three weeks before Lovall Valley. When you harvest the same level Brix three weeks apart, it shows you the whole season is later. If you harvest in November, this means the fruit ripens in October and the sun is different.

“We were also excited to see what we could do with the Merlot,” Melka added. “In classic normal conditions in Napa Valley, (Merlot) becomes sweet and soft. We were pleased not to find this classic sweeter fruit profile (in Lovall Valley), but more minerality and earthiness and beautiful dark color. We were surprised to see how well it could perform in more difficult conditions.”