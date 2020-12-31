The many wines of Roussillon

I had a “Roussillon moment” that haunted me for more than six years.

In May 2014, I traveled from Napa to Philadelphia to take the Wine & Spirit Education Trust Level 3 blind tasting and theory exam in Philadelphia. There was an essay question about Roussillon’s vins doux naturels (VDN), the region’s notable fortified sweet wines.

Since I had taken the course independently as a remote student, I did not have a comprehensive classroom and tasting experience as my classmates attending the live classes. Not expecting such a question, I panicked. After shedding a few tears, I wrote furiously everything I could remember. I did not know until about 12 weeks later that I passed both sections of the exam with merit.

This is why I recently accepted an invitation to participate in a three-day virtual press trip to Roussillon with three other writers to create new and wonderful memories in lieu of this one.

Our daily tour guides from Wines of Roussillon included Eric Aracil, deputy director and export department manager, and Helene Losada, export market manager, who introduced us to the three regions of Roussillon and six notable producers.