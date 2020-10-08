The Merlot Momentum

Clubb, responding in an email, pointed to the overproduction and overcropping of Merlot which led to mediocre quality. The backlash from "Sideways" actually helped to clean up Merlot that should not have been in the market, in his opinion.

L’Ecole, which began its vineyard planting with Merlot in 1989, has continued its loyal following so the winery did not slow down its production post-“Sideways.”

To get a grip on Merlot’s current status, I reached out to industry professionals in Napa and Washington State over the phone and gathered a few winemakers in Paso Robles to sample some 20 wines from these regions.

The wines were all impressive, revealing various expressions of red and black fruits nuanced with savory notes, hints of cedar and mint.

As this is a global event, I added a 2016 Les Cadrans de Lassègue, Saint-Émilion, Grand Cru in the tasting lineup, an earthy wine yet redolent with cranberries notes and fresh acidity.

I discovered there are many Merlot fans, Alviso among theme. “I truly believe it’s a good wine when done well, it’s supple and has structure, without overpowering,” he told me in a phone conversation.

And when not done well?