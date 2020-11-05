The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation offers continuing education classes online

The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting a series of continuing education classes for the public in November and December. These training opportunities are for professionals in the wine industry and beyond to learn about the latest developments in agricultural pest management.
This year’s speakers feature a range of experts from locales around the world, including the University of British Columbia in Canada; Hochschule Geisenheim University in Germany; Agriculture Victoria in Australia; Cornell University in New York, and UC Davis.
" Attendees will learn about cutting-edge technologies for pest management, the power of regenerative farming, the impacts of climate change, and the importance of biodiversity in vineyards," said Eric Pooler, vice president of the Napa County Farm Bureau and coordinator of these annual training opportunities for the past nine years.
The classes will be held virtually this year and eligible participants will receive CE credits for their participation through the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and the American Society of Agronomists. This year’s classes include:
Nov. 11: Focus on the Floor
Members of soil biome and their contributions to healthy crops; Fumigation alternatives for nematode control; Cover-crop crimping, practical application in vineyards; Glyphosate resistance- managing weeds and people; Pesticide label review
Nov. 19: Coping with Climate Change
Climate change influence on the phenology of wine grapes; Regenerative agriculture- farming techniques to preserve the atmosphere; the effects of global warming on insect pests; Rising atmosphere CO2 levels and the impacts on syrah; Common inspection issues, and how to fix them
Dec. 3: Biodiversity as a Component of Integrated Pest Management
Identifying, measuring and promoting beneficial soil microbes; Promoting pollinators in vineyards; A grape grower's guide to beneficial insects/Virginia creeper advancement in Napa County; Barn owl behavior, and the implications for vertebrate pest management; Review of ag complaint and investigation procedures
Dec. 10: Notable Innovations in Vineyard Pest Management
Use of remote sensors and hyperspectral imagery for disease detection; Audible mating disruption to control Blue-green sharpshooter; Prophylactic remedies for smoke taint; Automated in-field data collection and AI applications for pest management; Review of compliance and enforcement action procedures
To register for the Farm Bureau’s continuing education classes, visit www.napafarmbureau.org/events or call 707-224-5403.
Watch now: How Drinking Red Wine Can Benefit Your Health
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!