The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation offers continuing education classes online

The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting a series of continuing education classes for the public in November and December. These training opportunities are for professionals in the wine industry and beyond to learn about the latest developments in agricultural pest management.

This year’s speakers feature a range of experts from locales around the world, including the University of British Columbia in Canada; Hochschule Geisenheim University in Germany; Agriculture Victoria in Australia; Cornell University in New York, and UC Davis.

" Attendees will learn about cutting-edge technologies for pest management, the power of regenerative farming, the impacts of climate change, and the importance of biodiversity in vineyards," said Eric Pooler, vice president of the Napa County Farm Bureau and coordinator of these annual training opportunities for the past nine years.

The classes will be held virtually this year and eligible participants will receive CE credits for their participation through the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and the American Society of Agronomists. This year’s classes include:

Nov. 11: Focus on the Floor