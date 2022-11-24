The Napa Valley Wine Press: A Festival of the Bells at Grgich

Grgich Hills Estate will host its first Festival of the Bells for Peace at their Napa Valley winery on Dec. 2 and 3. The festival is a fundraising event for Roots of Peace, a humanitarian organization dedicated to the removal of landmines from regions impacted by war and to the subsequent replanting and rebuilding of war-torn regions.

The festival also marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Ottawa Peace Treaty banning the use of landmines that was signed by more than 160 countries.

Grgich Hills Estate and other Napa Valley wineries have supported and promoted the work of Roots of Peace over the past 25 years, the Grgich announcement read, "because as farmers we stand in solidarity with the global farming family and the dignity of their work, as we care for our land and our communities. Our values are aligned with Roots of Peace’s values of Peace through agriculture."

On Dec. 2 a forum of dignitaries from nations will gather by invitation to discuss ways to support peace through agriculture and participate in a press conference.

On Dec. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. the community is invited to a family celebration for peace to usher in the holiday season.

The event will feature activities for children and adults, a tree lighting, foods inspired by the attending countries and performances by performing and visual artist from the U.S. and abroad, tree lightings and, of course, wine.

Tickets are $100 for adults and $25 for children and can be purchased at grgich.com.

Newton Vineyard’s 'The Puzzle' celebrates 30 years

St. Helena — Newton Vineyard is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its hallmark wine, “The Puzzle.” A flagship for Newton since 1992, The Puzzle puts the pieces together to form a picture that blends different terroirs and the five classic Bordeaux grape varieties into a singular mountain wine.

Originally, this historic wine was produced from a single vineyard block on Newton’s Spring Mountain estate that was shaped like a puzzle piece. Envisioned by founder Peter Newton as a classic Cabernet Sauvignon, over time The Puzzle has evolved to become a Bordeaux-style blend.

“We want to let each vintage have its own unique personality and exceptional drinkability,” said head of winemaking Andrew Holve. “With time we’ve seen this blend evolve to not only showcase Cabernet Sauvignon but also highlight some of the other varieties that thrive in the mountain terroir of the Mayacamas range like Cabernet Franc and Malbec.”

“There is an oft-cited adage that says, ‘everything I know I learned after 30’ and I find this quite fitting for our celebration of The Puzzle’s 30th anniversary,” Holve said. “We celebrate all that has been produced over the past 30 years and look to these wines as a foundation and guiding pillar for our post-fire redevelopment of the Spring Mountain estate. The real learning begins now and I look forward to ushering in the next ideation of The Puzzle blend and to seeing the new heights that can be achieved.”

Documentary Series Premiere: 'Garbage & Greed: Trashed In Napa Valley'

The Center For Independent Documentary has released the second installment of the documentary series "Garbage & Greed: Trashed In Napa Valley," directed by award-winning filmmaker Brian Lilla and shot entirely in the Napa Valley.

"Garbage & Greed: Trashed In Napa Valley" is an investigation into the Clover Flat Landfill and its toxic release of PFAS, most commonly known as forever chemicals, into the Napa watershed.

In this second installment of the series, Lilla sets the stage with local Native American elder Charlie Toledo, director of the Suscal Intertribal Council, who notes that Napa Valley was one of the oldest regions inhabited by indigenous peoples due to an abundance of fresh water resources.

Followed by hydrologist Megan Kaun and landfill expert Barry Sulkin, the series dives into the mechanics of how water running through the Clover Flat Landfill is connected to surface and sub-surface aquifers that flow into the Napa River and eventually the San Francisco Bay. At the center of this controversy are PFAS, Poly-fluoroalkyl Substances, leaching out of the landfill and into the Napa River.

When local residents tested water coming out of the landfill, the results were 1,000 times above the Environmental Protection Agencies safety limit for PFAS, according to the film.

Lilla has also directed "Tale Of Two Bondage Models" and "Patagonia Rising."

He premiered "Children Of The Vine," an investigation into the controversial herbicide Roundup and its impact on public health, at the 2022 Sonoma International Film Festival.

To watch the first two episodes of "Garbage & Greed: Trashed In Napa Valley," go to garbageandgreednapavalley.com.

V Foundation Announces Hosts for the 2nd Annual Sonoma Epicurean

The V Foundation for Cancer Research has announced that Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara, two of the newest members of the Foundation’s board of directors, will host the second Sonoma Epicurean on March 9 to 12, 2023, in Sonoma County.

Sonoma Epicurean is a series of events focused on lifestyle, wellness and sustainability. Proceeds from the event will fund cancer research and related programs to benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who joined the NFL’s Denver Broncos this past Fall after spending his previous 10 seasons leading the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has earned NFL Pro Bowl honors nine times and led his team to two Super Bowl appearances. In 2021, Wilson was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his dedication to his community.

Ciara has sold more than 23 million records worldwide. She is also the founder and CEO of her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Wilson and Ciara co-founded the Why Not You Foundation with a focus on pediatric cancer, fighting poverty and education. Since 2014, they have raised more than $10 million for pediatric cancer research.

The V Foundation’s wine country events have raised nearly $140 million for cancer research over the last 24 years. The V Foundation for Cancer Research has funded over $310 million in cancer research grants nationwide.

Registration for Sonoma Epicurean is now open. For more information, visit sonomaepicurean.org.